Timberwolves Coach Calls Out Officiating in Lakers Series
So far, the Minnesota Timberwolves have had the drop on the Los Angeles Lakers in their ongoing 3-6 series matchup.
The Timberwolves lead Los Angeles, 2-1, and have cumulatively outscored the Lakers by 25 points.
More Los Angeles Lakers News: JJ Redick Blames Lakers' Game 3 Loss on One Key Issue
Three-time All-Star Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards has been averaging 25.3 points on .429/.407/.833 shooting splits, 7.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.0 steals a night — but the 6-foot-4 Georgia product should probably be averaging even loftier scoring numbers, to hear head coach Chris Finch tell it.
Per Khobi Price of The Orange County Register, Finch had harsh words for league officials' handling of Edwards thus far.
"Well, they haven't," Finch retorted when asked about whether or not Los Angeles has unpacked a great strategy for guarding Edwards.
Despite frequent drives inside the lane, Edwards was awarded zero free throw attempts in Minnesota's Game 3 win. Edwards still managed to score 29 points, while shooting 12-of-26 from the floor (5-of-10 from distance). He has only been to the line six times in three games, and has made five of those cumulative free throw tries.
More Los Angeles Lakers News: Dwyane Wade Sends NSFW Playoff Message to Lakers' LeBron James, Luka Doncic
"He hasn't gotten the whistle. But he's done a really good job of managing his emotions around that," Finch added.
Per Chris Hine of The Star Tribune, Finch continued to expound upon league officials' treatment of Edwards.
"I find it hard to believe you can go that many times and not get fouled," Finch said. "But there's a lot of bodies in there. He's got to do a better job of finishing. There are sometimes where he's avoiding contact rather than creating it. But each game's different."
The Timberwolves will next face the Lakers, at the Target Center, in a 12:30 p.m. PT matinee on Sunday for what could prove to be an absolutely critical Game 4 encounter.
More Los Angeles Lakers News:
Pau Gasol Sent Special Message to Lakers' Luka Doncic After Epic Return to Dallas
Western Conference Executive Compares Lakers' Austin Reaves to Undrafted Hall of Famer
Los Angeles Insider Walks Back Criticism of Bronny James with Honest Admission
Lakers Linked to $100 Million Blazers Star as Summer Trade Target
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.