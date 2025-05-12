Top NBA Draft Prospect Wants to Challenge Lakers' LeBron James
As the old adage goes, "Game recognizes game."
Cooper Flagg is one of the most hyped American basketball prospects in recent memory. Hailing from Maine of all places, he became the best pro prospect in the world over the last few years. He signed with Duke and immediately made an impact — becoming a dominant player en route to First team All-America honors.
He also led his team to the Final Four before being clipped at the very end by a veteran Houston squad.
Prior to his days in college, he played for a Team USA Select squad that had the fortune of training against the eventual gold medal-winning team featuring all of the NBA's major American superstars. Even as a high schooler at the time, Flagg reportedly stood out as a talent ready for the biggest stage.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Flagg were caught on video post-scrimmage in Las Vegas during the ramp-up to the Olympics, sharing a moment where the future Hall of Famer was providing the younger with some encouragement.
As he now preps to become the probable No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, he participated in a fun video showcasing some of his personality. One question asked which NBA player Flagg would love to share the court against.
Without hesitating, Flagg spoke about James and the impact he's had on the NBA.
"LeBron, I want to play against him. Just because, I mean, it's LeBron. Like, not a lot more people are going to get a chance to play with LeBron. So I think it would just be really, really cool to play against him."
Flagg will certainly get his chance next season. It's unknown as to where Flagg will be playing in the NBA next year. The world will likely get that answer on Monday in correspondence with the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery.
The Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and Charlotte Hornets all have a 14 percent chance at landing the No. 1 overall pick. The New Orleans Pelicans (12.5 percent) and the Philadelphia 76ers (10.5 percent) are next in line from a chance standpoint.
Much has been said about a lack of star power as it pertains to young American players. With James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant all on the cusp of retirement, many have been looking for the next great American player to emerge in the wake of European/non-American players (Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo) dominating the headlines.
Jayson Tatum and Anthony Edwards are likely the closest thing to homegrown superstars in that capacity. Even then, both play for smaller markets. Should Flagg end up in Philadelphia or perhaps in Washington with an upstart roster, he could have a real chance at becoming a global superstar sooner than later if things break right for his career.
More Lakers news: Lakers Offseason Cap Space Situation Explained
LA Could Move Rui Hachimura to Land Center
Lakers' LeBron James Could Return To Familiar Franchise If He Departs LA
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.