AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Vanessa Bryant Gets Tattoos In Honor Of Kobe And Gianna

Melissa Rohlin

Vanessa Bryant got tattoos in honor of her husband Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 along with seven other people. 

Vanessa had a message that Kobe wrote her tattooed on her right shoulder and neck. And she had words inscribed on her right wrist in Gianna's handwriting.

Tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado gave Vanessa the tattoos in the hallway of her home in Newport Beach and she posted videos of them on Instagram, writing, "I wanted my boo boo’s @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me" and "So happy I can see my Gigi’s handwriting everyday."

Kobe and Gianna died as they was headed to the Mamba Sports Academy, where Kobe going to coach Gianna in youth basketball game. Vanessa spoke less than a month after their death at their public memorial at Staples Center on Feb. 24, describing the love she shared with Kobe and how much Gianna brightened their lives. She added that Kobe and Gianna were inseparable and shared a deeply special bond. 

"God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other," Vanessa said, choking back tears. "He had to bring them home to heaven together."

Over the last four months, Vanessa has grieved over social media, writing about the pain she felt when Kobe didn't get to witness firsthand what she called "the peak of his NBA career" after he was posthumously inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in April. 

When Gianna was selected by the WNBA as an honorary draft pick later that month, Vanessa lamented how her daughter never got to see her dream come true, writing on Instagram, "I’m so proud of you, Gigi. God I miss you baby."

She also went through the pain of celebrating what would've been her and Kobe's 19th wedding anniversary alone in April. Anniversaries were always very special to them, with Kobe, a romantic, writing her personalized notes and often giving her over-the-top gifts, such as the time when he surprised her with the dress that Rachel McAdams wore in the movie, "The Notebook." This time around, she posted a video of Kobe talking about how much he loved her and wrote, "My LOVE ❤️My HEART."

A little over a week later, she celebrated what would've been Gianna's 14th birthday. In an Instagram post, she encouraged everyone to honor her daughter by wearing red and taking a photo or video of themselves doing something kind. 

And on her birthday in May, her first without her husband and daughter, she made sure she had something very special setup. She had found a card that Kobe had written for her and she waited until that day to open it so she could have one last surprise from her husband.

"It gave me something to look forward to today," she wrote on Instagram. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jared Dudley Tweets About Rising Grocery Prices: `This Isn’t Right’

The Laker retweeted an article about a 4.2 percent jump in the cost of groceries and voiced his opinion that it’s not right given unemployment rates.

Jill Painter Lopez

Brian Shaw To Coach New G-League Team Featuring Elite Youth Prospects

Shaw won three-straight championships with the Lakers from 2000-2002, and was part of the team's coaching staff when they won NBA championships in 2009 and 2010.

Melissa Rohlin

Jared Dudley Tweets It's 'Bout Time' The 10-Year NCAA Ban Against Reggie Bush Lifted

Jared Dudley is happy the NCAA’s 10-year ban of former USC star Reggie Bush was lifted on Wednesday.

Jill Painter Lopez

Charles Barkley Says Kobe Bryant Texted Him For Three Hours After He Criticized Him On Air

After Barkley called out Bryant for not shooting enough in the second half of a Lakers game, Bryant responded by texting Barkley for three-straight hours.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Questions Whether Voting System Is 'Structurally Racist' After Hiccups In Georgia

James asked that question after a reporter tweeted that some of the lines in predominately black neighborhoods in Georgia were much longer than in white suburbs.

Melissa Rohlin

Kyle Kuzma Pens Essay For The Players' Tribune: 'Keep demanding CHANGE'

Kuzma opened up about the racism he experienced as a biracial child growing up in Flint, Michigan, in an essay for The Players' Tribune.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Tweets To Author Kimberly Jones: `I’m Here For You’

James shared a video made by Jones detailing black history in America and why people are protesting. James tweeted: “I will make change for us.”

Jill Painter Lopez

Russell Westbrook And DeMar DeRozan Protest In Compton Against Police Brutality

Westbrook and DeRozan, both southern California natives, participated in a protest in Compton on Sunday.

Melissa Rohlin

Shaquille O'Neal To Saints: 'Don't Let The Media Divide You' As They Did With Him And Kobe Bryant

O'Neal and Bryant won three-straight championships together from 2000-2002, but their relationship was rocky and tumultuous.

Melissa Rohlin

James Worthy To Graduating Class Of 2020: 'Be Great Leaders In Our Country’

The Hall of Fame Laker is using his platform to encourage graduates to be leaders in this pivotal time in America.

Jill Painter Lopez