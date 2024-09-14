Lakers Closing in on Signing Free Agent Big Man To Boost Frontcourt
All eyes are on the Los Angeles Lakers this upcoming NBA season as they prepare to chase their 18th championship. During the offseason LeBron James signed a two-year extension worth $101.4 million to remain with the franchise. After being eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in back-to-back playoff appearances, the Lakers are desperate to maximize their next two seasons with James and Anthony Davis.
Health was a huge issue for the Lakers last season as a number of their role players missed time with injuries. Key rotational players like Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood, and Jared Vanderbilt were in and out of the lineup making it difficult for the team to establish any chemistry. The Lakers did not made any blockbuster transactions over the offseason, which leads fans to believe that this team will be 'running it back' with majority of the same roster from a season ago.
Power forward and center Christian Wood, is going to miss the start of the NBA season as he is recovering from offseason knee surgery which led the Lakers front office to pursue more help in order to bolster their frontcourt depth.
The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Friday that the Lakers are currently ahead of the L.A. Clippers and San Antonio Spurs in the race to sign 7-foot center Christian Koloko. The former Toronto Raptor is looking to make his professional return while he awaits clearance from the NBA's fitness panel. On January 18, the NBA informed teams about Koloko's issue with blood clots which barred him from playing or even practicing with any of their teams until he is medically cleared.
As Koloko awaits clearance from the NBA, he is eligible to sign with a team in the mean time. The Lakers have been desperate to add frontcourt depth after Anthony Davis informed the team that he would like to play fewer minutes at the center position. Koloko is not one of the premier centers in the NBA but he is able to provide rebounding, rim protection, and lob threats for this ball club. Although his career numbers are not eye-popping, Koloko's ability to redirect shots with his 7-foot-5.25 wingspan could be the spark the Lakers have been looking for off the bench. When Koloko is cleared by the NBA, fans could see him revitalize his career playing alongside James and Davis as they will make the game come easier for him.
It's unclear at present what kind of agreement Koloko would be seeking. All 15 of the Lakers' standard roster spots and all three of their available two-way slots are presently filled, but the team could theoretically waive someone. It's also possible, given his health history, that the Lakers would prefer to ink Koloko to an Exhibit 10 training camp deal, cut him before the season and then try him out as an affiliate player with their NBAGL squad, the South Bay Lakers.
More News: Owner Jeanie Buss Thinks Lakers Superstar May Be Basketball GOAT