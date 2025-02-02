What is Lakers' Next Move After Mind-Boggling Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis Trade?
The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks shocked the world on Saturday night.
In a three-team deal that also saw the Utah Jazz get into the fray for a few second round draft picks, the Lakers acquired superstar guard Luka Doncic — a perpetual MVP candidate — and big men Maxi Kelber and Markieff Morris in exchange for aging 10-time All-Star L.A. center/power forward Anthony Davis, 3-and-D starting shooting guard Max Christie, and the Lakers' 2029 first round pick.
The Jazz will add former first round Lakers pick Jalen Hood-Schifino and two 2025 second round draft picks.
Read More: Lakers Make Shocking Trade, Land Luka Doncic from Dallas Mavericks
Stunningly, the Lakers' second-best player, 21-time All-Star power forward LeBron James, apparently "had no idea" the trade was on the table, sources inform Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
Stunningly, longtime NBA insider Marc Stein reports that, per his sources, Doncic did not want to be dealt away from the Mavericks, and had not demanded a trade away from the team he had led to the NBA Finals just last summer.
Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports that Dallas was worried about Doncic's fitness going forward.
According to Bobby Marks of ESPN, Doncic had been eligible for a five-year, $345 million supermaximum contract extension with the Mavericks this summer, as they had traded for his pick rights with the Atlanta Hawks on the day of the 2018 NBA Draft.
Clearly, the Mavericks must have had major trepidations about the five-time All-NBA superstar's health in the future. Still, it's inscrutable that they didn't look to add more than a single draft pick in exchange for one of the NBA's best players.
A source had told NBA insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson as far back as August that a Doncic-to-Los Angeles trade was "not impossible,' but there had been zero rumblings since then until the deal actually happened on Saturday.
On the Lakers side, there is work to be done. Kleber now becomes, by default, L.A.'s starting center, and he's averaging 3.0 points on 38.5 percent shooting and 2.8 rebounds in 34 games this season.
So how will Los Angeles look to make up for the loss of its 10-time All-Star center?
Read More: Lakers Have Reportedly Checked in on Multi-Time All-Star Center Ahead of Trade Deadline
On Saturday, the Lakers looked pretty good while playing on the road sans Davis, against a top-three Eastern Conference playoff squad in besting the New York Knicks 128-112.
Reserve center Jaxson Hayes drew the start out of necessity, scoring four points on 2-of-2 shooting from the floor, grabbing two rebounds, swiping three steals, dishing out one dime and blocking one shot.
If the Lakers want to at least maximize the rest of this season with Doncic and a 40-year-old James both performing at an All-Star level, it would behoove them to look for a real starting center.
Utah big man Walker Kessler, currently still on his rookie-scale deal, looks like the best rim-protecting option who could be on the market, as Jazz president Danny Ainge seems to be committed to adding future draft picks while inexplicably paying All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen big money through his prime but surrounding him with little win-now help.
Kessler would align well with the 25-year-old Doncic's timeline and could help serve as a major stopper in the frontcourt — which will be pretty necessary for a team trotting out a trio of minus defenders in Doncic, James and Austin Reaves. The 7-footer out of Auburn, 23, is averaging 11.0 points on 71.8 percent shooting from the field and 54.7 percent shooting from the foul line, 11.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.5 assists per bout.
He may be the priciest possible piece, in terms of draft assets. After the Doncic deal, the Lakers only have one movable first round draft pick now, in 2031. It would behoove them to at least lottery-protect the pick in a deal for Kessler.
They also have a second rounder at their disposal. Would Ainge try to poach sharpshooting rookie guard Dalton Knecht as part of the deal?
Beyond Kessler, oft-hurt All-Defensive Team Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III, two-time All-Star Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, and Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas have been linked to L.A. already this year. Williams if healthy would be a solid fit, as again he offers some major help around the rack.
Vucevic is a talented jump shooter, passer and rebounder, but a sub-par defender for his position — which could make him a risky fit for this Lakers squad.
Valanciunas is a good defender but is fairly old, and wouldn't seem like a long-term solution.
Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl may cost L.A. something in the range of those potential Kessler assets, plus a veteran contract or two since he's making $19.5 million this season, but he could be another great addition to this totally revamped Lakers team.
Atlanta Hawks veteran center Clint Capela and 3-and-D Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner could be solid fits, too, although Turner — like Poeltl — could prove pricey in terms of picks and contracts.
Either of the Brooklyn Nets' top centers, Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe, could also be potentially gettable for Los Angeles. Claxton, the starter, is averaging 9.7 points on 54.3 percent shooting from the field and 53.5 percent shooting from the foul line, 7.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals a night.
Sharpe, his backup, is logging 7.7 points on 48.2 percent shooting from the floor and 76 percent shooting from the charity stripe, 6.3 boards, 1.4 dimes, 0.7 swipes and 0.5 rejections in just 17.3 minutes per.
More Lakers:
Lakers Reportedly Didn't Communicate Anthony Davis Trade with LeBron James Beforehand
Magic Johnson Joins Committee to Rebuild Los Angeles Following Devastating Wildfires
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Lakers On SI.