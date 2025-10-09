What is Sciatica? Everything to Know About LeBron James’ Injury for Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers announced they will be without superstar LeBron James for at least the next three weeks after he was diagnosed with sciatica on his right side.
James will miss the Lakers' season opener on Oct. 21 with his injury, and could potentially miss a lot more time. He is set to be re-evaluated sometime in the next three to four weeks, the team announced.
What is Sciatica? LeBron James Injury Analysis
Sciatica is a result of compression or irritation to the Sciatic Nerve, the longest nerve in the human body. The nerve runs from the lower back through the back of the leg. The nerve issue has a number of causes, ranging from severe impairments such as herniated disks to simple things such as injury, per Cleveland Clinic.
Cleveland Clinic also has information on recovery time for sciatica depending on the severity of the injury.
"Recovery time from sciatica depends on the specific treatment, the severity of your symptoms, their cause and more," the website reads. "Many cases of sciatica go away within four to six weeks without needing professional medical treatment."
James is sure to be in communication with healthcare professionals to maximize the efficiency of his recovery, so he could make his return within that four-to-six-week window, or even sooner.
What Does LeBron James' Absence Mean for the Lakers?
Without James in the lineup, the Lakers will need to find someone else to start at small forward. Fortunately, they spent their offseason investing in their depth and have plenty of answers for the injury.
Two of the Lakers' offseason signings, Jake LaRavia and Marcus Smart, could fill the void left by James for the time being. The best and most obvious answer, though, is Rui Hachimura, who has played a fair amount of small forward during his time in NBA.
James was set to enter his 23rd season in the NBA, the longest career of any player in the history of the game. However, he will have to wait just a bit longer to break yet another record in an illustrious career.
