LeBron James Didn't Even Tell Lakers Teammates About 'Second Decision'
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James stirred up a lot of conversation regarding his 'Second Decision' gimmick. He ended up using that to bring a lot of attention to himself a couple of days ago.
Fans and media were unsure of what he was doing with that teaser, although he did something similar a few months ago that ended up being an ad for Amazon.
It ended up being an ad for Hennessey, but this was something that his Lakers teammates didn't know about either. Apparently, they were left in the dark just like everyone else was.
LeBron's Lakers Teammates Didn't Know What The 'Second Decision' Was About
While speaking to Khobi Price of the Orange County Register after practice, Rui Hachiura was asked if he knew what the deal was with this before it came out. It turns out that he didn't even know what was going on.
“I texted him,” Hachimura said. “But he was using an emoji. I don’t even know. I didn’t understand at all. But he loves to do that type of stuff. Surprises, right?”
It is a little strange that James didn't even want to talk to his teammates about this. Perhaps he didn't want to risk one of them ruining the surprise for everyone else.
Regardless, fans were not pleased that this is what James decided to tease them with. Of course, they shouldn't be surprised after what he did with the Prime Day ad.
LeBron James Will Be Focused On Fewer Surprises During The Lakers' Season
Now that the preseason is here, James will be entirely focused on healing his glute injury and being ready to make a deep run in the playoffs this season. He's running out of time to get one final title.
His Lakers teammates don't seem too concerned that he kept this secret from them, so this seems to be a non-issue. They are more focused on figuring out the rotation before the year starts.
Hachimura is more focused on keeping his starting forward spot heading into the season. He's more focused on that than he is on whatever James is doing on social media and whatever ads he has going on.
