Giannis Antetokounmpo Comes to Defense of Lakers LeBron James Over 'No Bag' Controversy
The NBA has evolved over the years from a league where competitors hated one another to one where they'll now go to bat for one another through media outlets.
Whether that comes from years of playing with/against one another on the AAU circuit, or perhaps simply due to a lack of cutthroat competitiveness with today's athletes, things certainly have changed on that front, whether for better or worse.
Case-in point the current era — where one former MVP is sticking up for another former MVP through their own social platform. LeBron James recently was in a discussion with current teammate Luka Doncic and former NBA great Steve Nash. The top of James' perceived lack of skill was discussed.
"I see it all the time," James said. "I'll be on social media [and see] 'LeBron has no bag. LeBron has no bag' and I'm sitting at 50 billion points with no bag."
As James said this, both Nash and Doncic were shaking their heads incredulously in disbelief, given the fact that James already tops more than a handful of the statistical categories as it pertains to all-time NBA lists. As of 2025, James is the NBA all-time leader in points, minutes played, field goal conversions, free throws made, defensive rebounds, and steals (among other categories).
Fellow NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo took to his own X account and offered up his thoughts — which were unsurprisingly supportive of James.
In a way, James walked so Antetokounmpo could run. James was a trailblazer the minute he came into the NBA over 20 years ago. In a sense, he was the evolved athletic version of Magic Johnson, and for other bigger players possessing elite athleticism and playmaking skills, James was a role model.
It's foolish to surmise that James doesn't possess 'a bag' given the success he's had personally and from a team standpoint. Antetokounmpo clearly realizes this, and he's competed against James for over a decade.
While some may come down on 'The Greek Freak' for public defending a guy he directly plays against, it speaks more to the changing time of the sport rather than anything having to do with Antetokounmpo being 'soft' or any other unfair adjective that people will inevitably throw his way.
