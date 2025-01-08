Will Anthony Davis Play? Full Lakers vs Mavericks Injury Report Released
The Los Angeles Lakers will play their 36th game of the 2024-25 season on Tuesday when they take on their conference rival, the Dallas Mavericks.
The Lakers will look to collect their 21st win of the season with Anthony Davis on the court.
Davis, who was listed as probable prior to the game, has been upgraded to available.
Davis has been a mainstay on the injury report through the early part of the season due to left foot plantar fasciitis, though he will suit up Tuesday.
The superstar big man has appeared in four of the Lakers' last five outings, during which he has averaged 28.0 points, 15.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 steals across 37.8 minutes per game.
Davis' services will be vital for the Lakers tonight. It is a must-win for the team as they look to earn the tiebreaker over the Mavericks. These two teams will be jockeying for position as the season winds down, and this game will go a long way.
Davis is coming off a stellar performance on Sunday over the Houston Rockets. He led the team in scoring with 30 points on 10-for-18 shooting from the field, 13 rebounds, two assists, and five blocks in 38 minutes.
Overall, Davis has been the Lakers' best player. He leads the team in scoring, averaging 26.0 points per game, 11.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 1.3 steals in 34.9 minutes and 33 games.
Davis has been available more often than not for the past two-plus seasons and is slowly killing the narrative about his availability.
While the Lakers will have their superstar on the court, they will be without three key players in this matchup: Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood, and Jalen Hood-Schifino. Those three are ruled out due to their respective injuries. They have missed most, if not all, of the season thus far.
The Lakers will look for their ninth win on the road.
Although the Lakers are a depleted bunch, the Mavericks have it worse. They will be without their top two players, Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, who will both be out for a significant amount of time.
The Lakers are the road favorites, as things start with a -6.5 spread.
Los Angeles is 3-2 in their last five and 7-3 in their previous 10 games. The Lakers are 16-8 against conference opponents.
