Will Lakers Regret Massive Free Agent Signing?
This offseason, Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and his front office decided to re-sign guard Max Christie to a four-year deal worth $32 million. This move was criticized amongst NBA circles after the now third-year player did not look spectacular last season. While Christie has shown flashes of potential, some believe this kind of commitment may have been premature.
The Athletic’s John Hollinger recently voiced his concerns with the Lakers' decision to extend the 21-year-old guard.
“The problem was that A) they actually tried him quite a bit (944 minutes across 67 games), and B) he wasn’t any good (8.4 PER, minus-3.6 BPM), such that C) he couldn’t crack the full-strength rotation of what was arguably the worst bench in the league,”Hollinger noted. “Thus, it was a bit shocking to see the Lakers commit to a four-year, $32 million free-agent deal to bring him back, one that included a fourth-year player option. Talking to some other people around the league, I don’t think I’m alone in this opinion.”
Retired NBA veteran now host of popular sports show "Club 529 Podcast," Jeff Teague went viral after he was taken back by the amount of money Christie received in a season where he wasn't very productive. With no bitterness in his heart, Teague talked about the NBA being in a great place for players to make money.
"[I was born ten] years too early… I should have been born in 1996,” Teague said.
Although there are questions surrounding the Lakers decision to invest in the former Michigan State guard, Christie believes he will be a 'good part' of their rotation this upcoming NBA season.
“I think we’re on the same page with that stuff, and I think we’re all in agreement that I’m gonna be a good part of the offense and defense and the rotation just in general, so I’m looking forward to that,”
With L.A.'s recent high-profile hiring of JJ Redick it will be interesting to see how he will utilize Christie this season. Lakers owner and president of basketball operations Jeanie Buss, highlighted that one of the reasons she hired Redick was to improve the development of their younger players. There should be a level optimism that this decision wont haunt the Lakers later down the road.
