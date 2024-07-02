Lakers News: Will LA Use 2 Tradeable Future First Round Picks in Deal This Summer?
During a press conference ostensibly intended to introduce the Los Angeles Lakers' two 2024 NBA Draft selections, No. 17 pick Dalont Knecht out of Tennessee and No. 55 pick Bronny James out of USC, team president Rob Pelinka briefly addressed the team's veteran roster-building efforts, which thus far have comprised only of (reportedly) signing little-used 3-and-D restricted free agent shooting guard Max Christie to a four-year, $32 million contract.
At present, the Lakers currently have 14 players inked to their standard roster — including the two rookies but not including All-NBA combo forward LeBron James, an unrestricted free agent. Given that LeBron James was in attendance for Bronny's presser, and that his friend J.J. Redick is the squad's newest head coach, it seems quite likely that he will return one way or another.
The Lakers have two future first round draft picks at their disposal to be potentially used in trades this summer (not connecting Knecht, whom L.A. seems to like).
“If the right [trade] comes and we have to put in draft picks, we will,” Pelinka said, per Khobi Price of The Orange County Register. He conceded that the team was " "going to always be aggressive to make roster upgrades."
Last season, Los Angeles finished with a 47-35 record and was booted from the playoffs in the first round by the Denver Nuggets. The club seems likely to at least improve thanks to the addition of Knecht, a deadeye sharpshooter. But many top free agents are already off the board, and Pelinka needs to make trades to at least accomodate any new signings, should the team so choose.
More Lakers: Los Angeles Attempted to Trade Starter for Klay Thompson