Will LeBron James Play? Lakers Reveal Injury Report vs Bulls
21-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James has sat out the team's last six games with a left groin strain, which L.A. played across just eight days.
The 6-foot-9 superstar has appeared in just 58 contests this season for the 43-26 Lakers, and needs to suit up for seven of the Lakers' final 13 games to nab a spot on his 21st consecutive All-NBA team.
Will L.A.'s second-best player (behind five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic, still just approaching his prime at age 26) return in time to face off against his former longtime playoff nemesis in the Eastern Conference, the Chicago Bulls, on Saturday night?
Although James' game has aged like fine wine — while he remains a great passer, scorer and rebounder, he's improved his shooting from his athletic peak and can rev his inconsistent defense back up when he wants to — Chicago's team success has aged like milk, at least since the team's halcyon post-Michael Jordan days of losing playoff series to James-led teams in the 2010s.
Per the NBA's latest injury report, James and fellow starting Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (who's also been out for a while) were both upgraded ahead of the Bulls clash. Hachimura is dealing with a right patella tendinopathy.
Doncic, who like James and Hachimura missed L.A.'s 118-89 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, saw his status upgraded to probable to play through a sprained right ankle. Starting guard Austin Reaves, who's been grappling with a sprained right ankle and also missed the Bucks bout, was also probable. Key forwards Jarred Vanderbilt and Dorian Finney-Smith, who were both also rested on Thursday with their respective maladies, were also upgraded to probable.
Now, James' status against the 30-40 Bulls has been revealed.
In his 58 healthy bouts, the four-time league MVP is averaging 25.0 points on .517/.384/.770 shooting splits, 8.5 assists and 8.2 rebounds a night.
