Will Luka Doncic Play vs Nuggets? Lakers Injury Report Released
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to take on the Denver Nuggets in what will be a crucial game for both teams.
The Lakers and Nuggets are separated by three games, with Denver having the edge. L.A. will take on the Nuggets two more times after this matchup, so it will be crucial for L.A. to get all three wins and have the edge on them on that front.
Health will be the most important thing for L.A. and luckily they will be as healthy as they've been all season for this matchup. The Lakers will have everyone available for this matchup, including superstar guard Luka Dončić.
Dončić, who was listed as a probable prior to the game, has been upgraded to available.
The 25-year-old is set to play in his fourth game as a Laker.
It has not been an ideal start for Dončić in his Lakers tenure thus far. In three games as a Laker, he is averaging 14.7 points per game, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 0.7 steals while shooting 35.6 percent from the field and 20.8 percent from three in only 26.7 minutes of action.
Los Angeles has yet to witness the full Luka Dončić experience, as he was on a minute restriction while recovering from a calf injury.
The expectation is that it will all end on Saturday, as Dončić will no longer be on a minute restriction against the Nuggets.
In his career against the Nuggets, Dončić has done quite well for himself, averaging 27.1 points per game, 9.7 assists, and 8.3 rebounds in 19 games. The last time he played Denver, Dončić tallied 24 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, and one steal in 41 minutes of action.
The Lakers enter this contest as the road underdogs with a -6.5 spread. The Lakers will look for their 15th win on the road and snap the Nuggets' nine-game winning streak.
The Nuggets are 22-12 in conference matchups. Denver is second in the Western Conference scoring 121.7 points while shooting 50.9 percent from the field.
The Lakers are 21-12 in conference matchups. Los Angeles has a 13-14 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
Denver sits with a 9-1 record in their last 10 games, while the Lakers have a 7-3 record while averaging 119.0 points per game.
LeBron James Injury Status For Lakers vs Nuggets
