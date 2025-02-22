LeBron James Injury Status For Lakers vs Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to take on the Denver Nuggets for the second time this season and for the first time in the Mile High City.
The Lakers will look to get a winning streak going, but it won't be an easy task, as the Nuggets are currently the hottest team in the league. They've won nine games in a row and are currently the third seed in the loaded Western Conference.
Los Angeles has struggled mightily against the Nuggets for the last two and a half seasons, but they are a different team from the previous time they've played each other.
This game will mean something, especially down the road, as these two teams jockey for seeding in the West. Both teams will be healthy, especially the Lakers, who'll likely have their superstar forward, LeBron James.
James enters this crucial matchup listed as probable.
James has yet to miss a game since returning from the All-Star break and even played in L.A.'s back-to-back on Wednesday and Thursday.
The 40-year-old was in danger of missing either or both of those games as he said his ankle/foot issue was not feeling well prior to last Sunday's All-Star Game.
Nonetheless, he not only played but was fantastic, especially in his last contest against the Portland Trail Blazers.
In his last contest, James recorded 40 points on 14-for-24 shooting from the field, eight rebounds, four assists, one block, and two steals in over 36 minutes of action.
James scored eight straight points in a late rally to put the game away for the Lakers, who won despite not having their superstar guard, Luka Dončić.
Dončić was absent due to nursing his calf injury that he had just returned from. The expectation is that Dončić will no longer be on a minutes resection, and he should be fine enough to play in back-to-back games, which the Lakers will have plenty in the following month.
As for James, he will likely be ready to suit up for his 51st game of the season.
James has been his spectacular self in the season, even in year 22. He is averaging 24.7 points per game, 7.7 rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 0.9 blocks while shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from the field in 34.6 minutes of action.
Tip-off is at 5:30 p.m. PT.
More Lakers: Luka Doncic Injury Status For Lakers vs Nuggets
For more Lakers news, visitLos Angeles Lakers on SI