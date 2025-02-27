Will Luka Doncic Stay With Lakers Long-Term?
The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest trades in NBA history so they could get a generational player in Luka Doncic. It was a trade that shook up the entire league.
Now, the Lakers have someone who is already a top-three player in the league and still just 25 years old. Los Angeles made a move that a lot of teams would have loved to have made.
Of course, this move doesn't come without some risk. Doncic does have a history of injuries. That's the primary reason that the Mavericks were looking to get rid of him.
Doncic could also decide that he doesn't want to be with the Lakers anymore and sign with some other team in free agency. His contract is up in two years when he has a player option.
Doncic could decide not to pick that up and become a free agent. It's something that the Lakers have to consider as they make future plans.
Will Doncic want to stay with the Lakers long-term? It's still very early in this marriage for this question to be asked, but it's worth asking.
Doncic would likely stay with the Lakers. He's a superstar player who is playing for a franchise with a history of superstars.
Not only do the Lakers have a history of acquiring superstars, but they treat them fairly well. There aren't many better options out there for Doncic to pick.
Los Angeles is a great place for someone like him to live, too. He loves being part of the superstar scene and would love to mingle with the stars in Hollywood.
Of course, the Lakers are hoping he improves some of his habits. They want him to be more committed to staying in shape so he doesn't keep getting hurt.
They are banking on the fact that he is now on the same team as LeBron James and that James will help Doncic change his habits. If he does, this trade will go down as one of the best trades in NBA history.
So far with the Lakers, Doncic is averaging 19 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists per game.
