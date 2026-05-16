3 Restricted Free Agents Who Could Help Solve Lakers’ Biggest Problems

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into an important offseason, with the storied franchise expected to be very busy in their attempts to build an improved roster around superstar guard Luka Doncic.

Although Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors will likely dominate the headlines in Los Angeles, with the Lakers expected to pursue making a blockbuster trade with the Milwaukee Bucks aggressively, Rob Pelinka and company will have a few intriguing options in NBA free agency.

Unrestricted free agents tend to get the bulk of attention as they are much easier to sign. Still, with the Lakers’ front office armed with potentially as much as $50 million in cap space, restricted free agents could draw the team’s attention, especially three players in particular.

Lakers Should Closely Monitor These 3 Restricted Free Agents

No. 1: Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

Dec 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dunks for the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Detroit Pistons rising star Jalen Duren has quickly become one of the better centers in the league while helping his team have its best season in quite some time.

Duren averaged a double-double during the 2025-26 NBA regular season, putting up 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and shooting 65 percent from the field.

The 22-year-old earned All-Star honors for the first time in his career and is having the best season of his career, and could be playing in the Eastern Conference Finals if the Pistons can beat Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 on Sunday in Detroit.

Jalen Duren locks down Luka to seal the win for Detroit 😤



(via @NBA )



pic.twitter.com/vwkr22qAq0 — Whistle (@WhistleSports) March 24, 2026

Although the Pistons would be wise to retain Duren, the Lakers might be able to send a compelling offer sheet to the up-and-coming center that Detroit isn’t willing to match.

According to Sam Amick and Dan Woike of The Athletic, the Lakers want to upgrade at center, with Deandre Ayton not exactly cutting it in his first season in Los Angeles.

There is a desire for better center play, true lob threats who mimic the skills of Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II (with cleaner injury histories).

Duren will likely be the toughest restricted free agent on this list to bring in, but if the Lakers could find a way to make it happen, he’d be an ideal frontcourt upgrade and a player who could play alongside Doncic for a long time.

No. 2: Peyton Watson, Denver Nuggets

Jan 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) controls the ball under pressure from Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

One of the Lakers’ top priorities this summer will be going after 3-and-D wings, which Amick and Woike noted in their piece.

There is a desire for true two-way defensive players, wings with athleticism and energy on the defensive end and a sweet shooting stroke on the offensive side of the ball. And there’s a desire to lock in a long-term secondary playmaker next to Dončić.

Watson fits the bill for what the Lakers are looking for this summer, and the Nuggets could be forced to make some tough financial decisions to keep him, which opens the door for Los Angeles to swoop in with an offer sheet that Denver would find difficult to match.

The UCLA product had a career year during the 2025-26 campaign, turning many heads with his production on the floor in Denver.

PEYTON WATSON CLEAR THE RUNWAY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nJkBPxUXU8 — Whistle (@WhistleSports) February 2, 2026

He averaged career-high numbers in points (14.6), rebounds (4.9), assists (2.1) and steals (0.9) per game, while also averaging 1.1 blocks and shooting 49.1 percent from the floor and 41.1 percent from deep.

The primary concern with Watson is whether he’ll remain healthy throughout his career. He played in only 54 regular-season games, as he dealt with a nagging hamstring strain.

However, he might be worth the risk, being 23 years old and a Los Angeles native, which could give the Lakers an edge if he’s interested in playing back in his hometown for the foreseeable future.

No. 3: Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Oct 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) celebrates after his slam dunk during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Duren is likely the top option in terms of a restricted free agent at the center position, but if he turns out not to be a realistic option, which could easily be the case, Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz is sitting right there.

It wouldn’t be the first time Kessler can potentially suit up for the Lakers, as he was rumored to be a trade target for Los Angeles.

However, now things are getting interesting for the 24-year-old in terms of his immediate future in Utah, with the Jazz potentially bringing in Cam Boozer with the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft.

Although the Jazz would almost certainly love to bring in BYU product AJ Dybansta, they’d have to convince the Washington Wizards to trade the No. 1 overall pick. Dybansta is getting a lot of buzz as the potential top pick in the draft, which would likely put Boozer, whose dad Carlos Boozer played for the franchise and is now part of the team’s front office, and Darryn Peterson out of Kansas as the best options at No. 2.

If the Jazz bring in Boozer to play to join forces with Jaren Jackson Jr. in the frontcourt, Kessler could become expendable, giving the Lakers an opportunity to bring him in free agency.

WALKER KESSLER SLAMS IT HOME TO WIN IT FOR UTAH 🤯pic.twitter.com/V5jvXJN4eF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 1, 2025

Kessler’s fourth season with the Jazz was cut short, playing in only five games before requiring surgery on a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

When healthy, however, Kessler puts up numbers. He averaged 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds (league-best 4.6 offensive rebounds), 2.4 blocks and 1.7 assists per game during the 2024-25 season while shooting 70.3 percent from the floor and 75 percent from beyond the arc (only 1.6 attempts per game).

He’d be an ideal fit in Los Angeles and perhaps the most realistic option on this list, considering how things go for the Jazz in the upcoming draft.

Other notable restricted free agents: Tari Eason, Houston Rockets; Bennedict Mathurin, L.A. Clippers; Quinten Post, Golden State Warriors

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