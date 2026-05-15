James Worthy Names Unexpected Player Lakers Should Target This Summer

The Los Angeles Lakers head into the NBA offseason with many questions to be answered, with the storied franchise expected to make major changes to the roster and the front office.

With the NBA offseason officially underway for Los Angeles, Lakers legend and Hall of Famer James Worthy has chimed in with his opinion about what the team should do during the summer to get them closer to title contention in the Western Conference.

James Worthy Thinks Lakers Should Go After Isaiah Hartenstein

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Worthy was adamant about the Lakers needing to make changes this summer.

“I think they definitely need to make some changes,” Worthy said of the Lakers. “I don’t think you could run it back with the same Western Conference teams that are gonna get stronger. Minnesota is gonna get stronger.”

That’s a fairly obvious take from Worthy. Still, then the three-time NBA champion made an interesting suggestion to upgrade the frontcourt with a “bruiser” rather than running it back with Deandre Ayton for another season, who the Hall of Famer didn’t believe was the answer at the center position during the 2025-26 campaign.

“I think one of the things that was lacking was in the center position,” Worthy said. “I think Ayton is a great player, but I don’t know if, consistently. What we need or what a team needs is a [Isaiah] Hartenstein like Oklahoma [City Thunder], not necessarily a star, but you need a bruiser, you need somebody that’s consistent. I think the Lakers will be looking at that area.”

Worthy might have a point, especially after seeing the kind of impact that Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren had during the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Lakers.

May 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) knocks a rebound away from Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) during game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ayton was a non-factor during that second-round series after playing well in the first round against Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets. Granted, it was against arguably the best team in the league, but it still showed that the Lakers could use an upgrade at the position if they want to compete with the best of the best in the West.

As for Hartenstein, the veteran center has a team option on his contract with the Thunder for next season at $28.5 million. It’s uncertain whether Oklahoma City will simply opt in to keep him with the team at that number or opt out in an effort to sign him to a lucrative long-term deal or let him explore his options in NBA free agency.

Lakers Mentioned in Giannis Trade Rumors

Nov 15, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

One thing that will almost certainly affect the Lakers’ thinking this summer about their frontcourt needs will be the Giannis Antetokounmpo factor. The Milwaukee Bucks have made it clear they are open to business on Antetokounmpo trades, with the Lakers expected to send an offer their way.

It may be a stretch for the Lakers to compete with other trade suitors, considering the team’s lack of assets and the team’s reluctance to include Reaves in any deal, but anything can happen when teams start wheeling and dealing.

Lakers’ Options at Center in NBA Free Agency

Mar 23, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons Jalen Duren (0) shoots the ball next to Los Angeles Lakers Luke Kennard (10)during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

As for other center options in free agency, there are a few notable names that will be available as unrestricted free agents, like Nikola Vucevic, Jusuf Nurkic, Zach Collins, Mitchell Robinson, Robert Williams III and Nick Richards.

Perhaps the most intriguing options for the Lakers in free agency at the center position are restricted free agents. Rising star Jalen Duren can sign offer sheets that the Detroit Pistons can match, but it is unclear how far the team will go to keep him.

Feb 12, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) dunks against Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz is also set to be a restricted free agent. He has been a player who has sparked the Lakers’ interest before and will likely do so again this summer.

It’ll be interesting to see how things come together for the Lakers this summer and whether they can get the desired upgrade at center through a trade or free agency, as there are definitely some options out there.

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