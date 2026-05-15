Deandre Ayton’s Future With Lakers Suddenly Feels Far From Certain

The Los Angeles Lakers had a bit of luck last summer when they were able to bring in two veteran players who unexpectedly became available. Deandre Ayton was bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers, and Marcus Smart agreed to a buyout with the Washington Wizards.

The Lakers’ brass jumped at the opportunity to bring in both players, as they addressed areas of need, with Smart bolstering the defense in the backcourt and Ayton being the lob threat and upgrade in the paint the team was looking for.

With the 2025-26 campaign now officially over for the Lakers, both Ayton and Smart have decisions to make regarding their player options for next season.

Deandre Ayton Hasn’t Thought About Future With Lakers

Following the Game 4 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Ayton spoke to the media in the locker room and was asked about his immediate future with the Lakers.

“Purple and gold. That's about it,” Ayton said. “Just being honored and happy to be on this platform and another chance and all of that. But the great players that I've learned here, I haven't really thought about nothing else, to be honest. Just wanted to just focus and just have a little break to myself.”

After a somewhat vague answer that didn’t provide much clarity about his future in Los Angeles, Ayton was asked what would factor into his decision to opt into or out of his $8.1 million contract for next season.

“I don't know. I trust my agents,” Ayton said. “That's about it. I really don't think too much in that. That's really out of my hands. But I love it here regardless. Fans and everybody that have been around me, the coaching staff, they really treat me well and treat me like family.”

Even though Ayton received his fair share of criticism throughout his first season with the Lakers and struggled to be consistent at times, leading to frustration for head coach JJ Redick, he seems like he wouldn’t mind running it back during the 2026-27 NBA season.

Lakers’ Pursuit of Giannis Could Impact Deandre Ayton’s Future

Nov 15, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

However, the question now is whether the feeling is mutual, as there’s a chance that the Lakers could trade the veteran center if he opts into the final year of his deal.

With the Lakers expected to make a run at superstar big man Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was recently made available on the trade market by the Milwaukee Bucks, as expected, Ayton’s future hangs in the balance.

If the Lakers land Antetokounmpo, which might be a stretch, a potential scenario is the team re-signing Jaxson Hayes as the backup center and sending Ayton to Milwaukee or elsewhere.

It will all come down to timing. Ayton has until June 29 to decide on his player option, but Antetokounmpo could be traded sooner than that, and the Bucks might be looking for draft picks in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft, which gets underway on June 23.

Only time will tell what the future holds for Ayton, as there’s a chance he’s played his last game in a Lakers uniform.

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