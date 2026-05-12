New Lakers Report Reveals What Luka Doncic Doesn’t Want Included in Giannis Trade

The NBA offseason has officially begun for the Los Angeles Lakers after the Oklahoma City Thunder swept the team in the second round of the playoffs.

With the 2025-26 campaign now over for the Lakers, the storied franchise will get to work building around superstar Luka Doncic, with plenty of tough decisions ahead.

Luka Doncic Doesn't Want Austin Reaves Included in Giannis Trade

Mar 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts with guard Austin Reaves (15) after scoring a game-winning shot during overtime against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Heading into the offseason, the Lakers' front office is looking to shake things up, with Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo expected to be a trade target, according to Sam Amick and Dan Woike of The Athletic.

The Lakers are expected to explore Antetokounmpo trade scenarios this summer.

Although the team will attempt to make a blockbuster trade to acquire the two-time NBA MVP, Doncic has “made it clear” that he doesn’t want his close friend and teammate, Austin Reaves, involved in any potential deal for Antetokounmpo.

Multiple league sources said that belief was best illustrated when Dončić told people within the organization that he wouldn’t want Reaves included in any potential trade packages for Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo. Dončić, those sources say, would strongly prefer a team construction that includes him and Reaves alongside whatever star the Lakers could acquire.

Antetokounmpo will likely be the biggest name available on the trade market this summer and would be an ideal fit alongside Doncic and Reaves in Los Angeles. Still, the Lakers' brass might have a tough time competing with other trade offers from other teams if Reaves isn’t involved.

Along with Reaves not being included in any deal for the veteran big man, Antetokounmpo recently explained why he’s not a fan of the city of Los Angeles. The one-time NBA champion flat-out said he doesn’t like L.A. and called the city superficial when asked if he’d prefer to take a vacation in Los Angeles or Miami.

Giannis says he prefers Miami over L.A.:



Dragic: Vacation, L.A. or Miami?



Giannis: Miami. Miami, Miami. I think LA superficial. I don’t like L.A.



(Via Gogis Garage YT) pic.twitter.com/utGP7c3IT9 — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) April 18, 2026

He didn’t hesitate to say Miami over Los Angeles, which obviously tilted the scales in favor of the Miami Heat if the team shows interest in trading for the superstar this summer.

Ahead of the NBA trade deadline, several teams surfaced as potential trade destinations for Antetokounmpo. The Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, and the Heat emerged as teams with interest, as did the Lakers.

Bucks 'Open for Business' on Giannis Trade

Nov 15, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Bucks are now “open for business on trade calls and offers” for Antetokounmpo.

The Milwaukee Bucks are open for business on trade calls and offers for two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo entering the NBA draft combine and over six weeks away from the draft, league and team sources told ESPN.

With the Bucks likely looking to acquire draft picks, trade talks could ramp up ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft, which gets underway on June 23.

As for what the Lakers can trade to land Giannis, Los Angeles only has two first-round draft picks, 2031 and 2033, that they can include in a deal. They can trade a 2032 first-round pick, but it can’t be included with the two other picks mentioned due to the Stepien Rule.

That rule prevents teams from trading consecutive first-round draft picks.

So, along with Antetokounmpo not being a fan of the city of Los Angeles, the Lakers simply might not have the kind of trade assets that the Bucks are looking for in a deal, which isn’t ideal.

However, anything can happen when teams start talking about trade scenarios, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Antetokounmpo will be sharing the floor with Doncic and Reaves for the foreseeable future if general manager Rob Pelinka and company get creative in putting a deal together.

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