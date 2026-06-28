Cam Johnson Rumored to be a Lakers Trade Target Amid Busy NBA Offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be as busy as any team in the NBA this offseason, with the storied franchise focused on building around superstar guard Luka Doncic.

One major point of emphasis for the Lakers is upgrading the center position, with Doncic himself asking the team to try to acquire an A-list center, which will be a difficult task, to say the least, considering the options available.

Cam Johnson Becomes a Lakers Trade Target

Along with bolstering the frontcourt with an elite big man, the Lakers are also looking for 3-and-D wings this summer, with a potential option emerging in the form of Cam Johnson of the Denver Nuggets.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopHype, Johnson has drawn trade interest from the Lakers and several other teams around the league.

Meanwhile, as the Nuggets navigate getting below the second apron, sharpshooting forward Cam Johnson has drawn trade interest from several teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, and Orlando Magic, league sources told HoopsHype. The 30-year-old forward shot career-highs from the field (.480) and beyond the arc (.430), and is on an expiring $23.06 million contract for the upcoming season.

The Nuggets acquired Johnson a year ago in a surprising trade that sent Michael Porter Jr. and a first-round draft pick to the Brooklyn Nets.

Unfortunately for Denver, Porter went on to have a career year in Brooklyn while Johnson struggled to make an impact with his new team, dropping from averaging 18.8 points per game with the Nets to 12.2, which was his lowest total since his second year in the league (9.5).

Even though Johnson is coming off a less-than-stellar year with the Nuggets, there’s a chance he could have a bounce-back season with the Lakers and be an ideal fit in Los Angeles with Doncic running the show for the foreseeable future.

Despite seeing his points per game take a big dip, Johnson shot a career-high 48 percent from the field and 43 percent from beyond the arc. He’s also an elite free-throw shooter, shooting 84.9 percent from the charity stripe for his career.

However, he does come with some injury concerns, as he has only played over 60 games twice over the course of his seven-year career in the NBA, which is obviously not ideal.

It’s clear to see why the Lakers would have interest in Johnson, even with the durability issues, but it remains to be seen if anything comes to fruition in trade talks with the Nuggets.

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