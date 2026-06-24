Lakers' Pursuit of Yves Missi to Pair With Luka Doncic Hits a Snag

One of the Los Angeles Lakers’ primary goals this NBA offseason is upgrading the center position, with the team looking for a solid rim protector and lob threat to play alongside superstar guard Luka Doncic for the foreseeable future.

There are a few different directions the Lakers can go to address this need this summer, from making a trade to bringing in a player through NBA free agency.

Lakers Reached Out to Pelicans About Yves Missi

Jan 25, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) dunks in front of San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Lakers were among multiple teams that reached out to the New Orleans Pelicans to express interest in center Yves Missi.

Multiple teams, including the Lakers, have reached out to the Pelicans about Yves Missi, but the Pelicans have resisted those offers. Also worth noting on New Orleans: the club had been exploring its options to move up in the first round of the draft. Some members of the organization are fans of Nate Ament.

Unfortunately, New Orleans doesn’t seem to be open to moving Missi, at least for the time being.

The Pelicans have been mentioned a lot in trade rumors as of late, with several teams interested in two of the team's best players, Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones.

The Lakers have been linked to both those players for quite some time, but never seemed to get much traction on a potential deal for Jones or Murphy. However, one or both of them could be moved this summer if the Pelicans are truly open to having trade talks about those players.

Lakers’ Search for a Center Upgrade Continues

Sep 25, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, left, speaks during a press conference to preview the 2025-26 season at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

With the Lakers denied the chance to acquire Missi, the search for an upgrade at the center position. Veteran big man Deandre Ayton may have played his last game for the Lakers, even if he decides to opt into the final year of his deal with the team, as Rob Pelinka and company seem determined to bolster the frontcourt this summer.

Although the Lakers are rumored to be interested in restricted free agents Walker Kessler and Jalen Duren, it seems like a long shot that Los Angeles can outbid the Utah Jazz or Detroit Pistons, with both teams expected to match any offer sheets signed.

However, there are other options out there for the Lakers, as there are a couple of intriguing unrestricted free agents, like Mitchell Robinson and Robert Williams III, and there’s still a chance a trade could be made by the new-look front office in Los Angeles.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.