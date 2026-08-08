Why the Lakers Think Walker Kessler Is Better Than People Realize

One of the primary goals for the Los Angeles Lakers heading into the NBA offseason, along with re-signing rising star Austin Reaves, was bringing in a significant upgrade at the center position, which was one thing superstar guard Luka Doncic asked for to get this team on the right track ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Fortunately for the Lakers, longtime general manager Rob Pelinka and the revamped front office in Los Angeles accomplished that feat by pulling off a rare sign-and-trade deal with the Utah Jazz to acquire Walker Kessler.

The 24-year-old two-way player is arguably the best center the Lakers could’ve brought in this summer to pair with Doncic’s skill set, as he can rim protect, score, be a lob threat and make a substantial impact on the defensive end of the basketball floor.

Lakers Executive Explains Importance of the Addition of Walker Kessler

According ot Keith Smith of Spotrac, a Lakers front office executive explained why the addition of Kessler makes them a better all-around basketball team for the foreseeable future.

“We knew we needed a defensive anchor. Walker can protect the rim and rebound. Those two things not only help our defense, but it can help trigger our offense too. Last year, we had to gang rebound a lot. This year, Walker should help get the ball and get us out and running,” a Lakers front office executive said. “On offense, he’s better than people realize. He’s got excellent touch in the paint and around the rim. The jumper is coming too. He’ll be excellent in the screen game for Luka (Doncic), Austin (Reaves), Collin (Sexton) and Quentin (Grimes).”

Kessler checks all the boxes for the Lakers on paper, but it remains to be seen if it will be the right fit. Bringing in the young center was a move for the present and the future, as he’s actually under contract longer than Doncic, with his deal going through the 2028-29 season before having a $34.7 million player option for the 2029-30 campaign.

Quentin Grimes & Collin Sexton Are Also Expected to Make an Impact

Along with bringing in Kessler as the new defensive anchor in the paint, and perhaps the third-best scoring option behind Doncic and Reaves, the team signed guard Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton to long-term deals.

An anonymous Lakers assistant coach gave his two cents on why he thinks signing Sexton and Grimes were steps in the right direction for the franchise, via Smith.





“We needed more backcourt and wing depth. Of all the great things about Luka (Doncic), one of the best is his versatility. He can play 1-4. That means you can play all kinds of guys with him,” a Lakers assistant coach said. “Collin will help us speed things up a bit. He’s pretty good at getting the ball and going. Quentin gives us another offensive weapon both on- and off-ball, and he’s a better defender than he gets credit for. Collin can also heat up the ball in the backcourt with pressure too.”

There’s no question that this new-look Lakers squad, beginning the post-LeBron James era, has some promise, but there are a lot of questions and uncertainty about whether it will work in Los Angeles.

Only time will tell if this overhauled roster can come together and make some noise in the Western Conference next season, but the Lakers’ brass definitely made a bold effort to get this franchise headed in another direction.

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