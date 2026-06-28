Naz Reid Emerges as Surprise Lakers Trade Target Amid Center Search

With the NBA offseason well underway for the Los Angeles Lakers, the storied franchise continues to explore its options in terms of building around superstar Luka Doncic.

After securing the future of rising star Austin Reaves, with both sides agreeing to a lucrative four-year deal, the Lakers’ top priority moving forward is to bring in an A-list center, which Doncic requested.

However, that’s a tall task, to say the least, as the best options available are in restricted free agency, with Walker Kessler and Jalen Duren, or through a trade.

Lakers Have 'Strong Interested' in Trading for Naz Reid

Interestingly enough, an unexpected trade target for the Lakers has emerged, with the team reportedly having “strong interest” in acquiring the recently traded Naz Reid of the Charlotte Hornets, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

Naz Reid is a big man the Lakers have strong interest in, sources said, but the Charlotte Hornets have not expressed to teams that they will make him available after being involved in the LaMelo Ball trade. One quick note on the Hornets — they are very much open to trading Miles Bridges, who is expected to be the next name moved from Charlotte.

The ideal upgrade at center for the Lakers would be Kessler or Duren, as both are young players on the rise and could be the perfect fit for Doncic moving forward.

However, restricted free agency is tricky and not a route teams in the league like to go down, considering the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons could simply match any offer sheet signed by these players, and that’s what they are expected to do as of right now.

That said, making a blockbuster trade to land a player like Reid might be the way to go if it becomes a realistic trade scenario for the Lakers.

Reid played seven seasons with the Timberwolves, and like Reaves, he’s been an undrafted success story. He put up solid numbers during his time in Minnesota as a player who can stretch the floor and impose his will in the paint while being one of the most durable big men in the league, as he’s played 70 games or more in five of his seven seasons.

He also won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2023-24.

During the 2025-26 campaign, Reid averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.