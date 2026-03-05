Why Marcus Smart Is Essential for the Lakers in Final Stretch

The Los Angeles Lakers have plenty of star power, with Luka Doncic orchestrating the offense, LeBron James continuing to produce deep into his career and Austin Reaves becoming a rising star. The Lakers aren’t short on talent.

However, toughness, a defensive edge and a veteran presence capable of stabilizing chaotic moments have been lacking among the team’s stars.

That’s where Marcus Smart comes in.

Marcus Smart’s Impact Crucial to Lakers’ Success

During the Lakers’ win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena, Smart delivered the kind of performance that illustrated exactly why the team values his presence on the court and in the Lakers’ locker room.

The defensive-minded veteran guard filled up the stat sheet against the Pelicans, making an impact on both ends of the floor, finishing with 10 points, seven assists, four steals, three blocks and three rebounds.

Head coach JJ Redick pointed to Smart’s defensive intensity as one of the biggest reasons the Lakers were able to grind out the victory against New Orleans.

"I thought Smart was incredible tonight," Redick said. "Him and Jaxson [Hayes] in the second half when we got him back in the game defensively as well. Really just, they helped us win the game. They changed the game."

Against a physically imposing opponent led by Zion Williamson, the Lakers needed someone willing to embrace contact and set the tone defensively. Smart did exactly that.

The veteran guard battled inside, absorbed hits and repeatedly put his body on the line to slow down the Pelicans’ attack, which the Lakers were struggling against even though New Orleans wasn’t expected to give the team that much trouble, winning only 19 games so far this season.

“Willing to put your body there, take a charge, take an elbow to the face, box him (Zion Williamson) out, go vertical, is definitely something that you got to be willing to do,” Smart said after the game. “And not everybody's willing to do it. And that's the difference in the game sometimes with guys like him.

“So I credit everybody. We all had our fair share. Jaxson [Hayes] took about four shots to the face. I took about two. AR hurt his arm. Like we were all in there sacrificing our bodies. And that's what it's going to take.”

That’s the type of effort that Smart shows on a nightly basis, as arguably the best defender on the Lakers this season.

Smart’s impact isn’t limited to defense either.

Smart’s Experience Shows in Pressure-Filled Moments

His experience, now in his 12th NBA season, gives the Lakers a steady voice in pressure situations. When the team fell behind late in the fourth quarter against New Orleans, Smart said the key was simply maintaining composure.

“It’s a lot of time on that clock and it’s a lot of ballgame left,” Smart said. “Just calm down and do what you’ve been trained to do.”

That mentality helped the Lakers avoid panic and mount a comeback.

Smart said the team’s calm demeanor in the closing minutes reminded him of the early stretch of the season when the Lakers started strong.

“Not once did anybody start freaking out or panicking,” Smart said. “That’s what you need, especially in those chaotic moments.”

Doncic and James have also noticed that type of presence from Smart during the 2025-26 campaign. James praised Smart’s consistency as a competitor, noting the veteran guard has always been a player who finds ways to impact winning.

“He’s just one player, always has been ever since I started watching him at Oklahoma State all the way to being a pro,” James said. “He’s always making good plays.”

Doncic also emphasized Smart’s leadership and communication, qualities that extend beyond his defensive ability.

“His leadership on the bench and in the game is very big for us,” Doncic said. “He helps everybody.”

For a Lakers team hoping to make a deep playoff run, while currently competing for seeding in a very competitive Western Conference in the final stretch of the NBA regular season, those intangibles could become increasingly valuable.

Stars win games, but players like Smart often shape how those games are won.

And if the Lakers are going to reach their ceiling this season, performances like the one Smart delivered against the Pelicans might become more than just a welcome bonus. They might become a necessity.

