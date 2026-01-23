Lakers Get Promising Austin Reaves Injury Update From JJ Redick

The Los Angeles Lakers haven't had star guard Austin Reaves on the floor in uniform since he suffered a calf strain in the Christmas Day matchup against Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets.

With calf strains being tricky injuries that can lead to something much more severe if not handled properly, the Lakers have been understandably cautious with Reaves, as they don't want to rush the process, even though his absence has been felt by the team, especially offensively.

JJ Redick Provides Crucial Update on Lakers Star Austin Reaves

Ahead of the divisional clash with Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Intuit Dome on Thursday, Redick shared a promising update on Reaves with the media in the pregame press conference, via Khobi Price of the California Post.

JJ Redick says Austin Reaves has been playing 3-on-3 as part of his return-to-play process. Mentioned “he’s looked like Austin” in his live-court sessions. Stay-ready games should be happening soon. — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) January 23, 2026

With the Lakers struggling as of late, losing six of their last nine games, Reaves getting back on the floor is bound to give the team a considerable boost in the scoring department. He's currently averaging a career-best 26.6 points per game while also putting up career-high numbers in rebounds (5.2) and assists (6.3).

Reaves returning will definitely help take the scoring load off of superstar Luka Doncic, who is averaging a league-best 33.4 points per game, and future Hall of Famer LeBron James. The University of Oklahoma product is having the best season of his career and seems to be on a mission to prove that he's worth every penny of the new lucrative contract he's expected receive from the team this summer.

Following the loss to the Clippers, the Lakers have six games left on their road trip, with the team heading to Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday followed by matchups against the Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets before returning back to Los Angeles to host the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5.

Ironically enough, the NBA trade deadline is on Feb. 5, so when the Lakers return home, the roster could look a bit different, as trade rumors continue to swirl about the team's intentions to shake things up with some moves potentially.

Although Reaves' name has been mentioned in hypothetical trade scenarios by several people, including Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul, the Lakers aren't expected to move the rising star, as all signs point to the team signing him to a long-term deal.