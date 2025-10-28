Lakers Guard Set to Miss Multiple Weeks With Injury
Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent is set to miss the next 2 to 4 weeks with a sprained left ankle.
Vincent suffered a severe ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings. He exited the match and did not return.
Vincent was ruled out prior to Monday's match against the Portland Trail Blazers, and now he will miss at least the next two weeks with this ankle injury.
The 29-year-old guard is in his third season in LA, and it's been a roller coaster. His first full season in LA was marred by injuries, limiting him to 11 games. Vincent was diagnosed with a knee injury that kept him out most of the season.
Last season, Vincent played in 72 games in the purple and gold. He was stellar in his role, averaging 6.4 points per game, 1.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.7 steals while shooting 40 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three in 21.2 minutes of action.
Vincent joins a long list of Lakers who will miss time, including LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Adou Thiero. James and Vincent could be out for the same amount of time.
James has missed all four games this regular season, and he will miss more than that as he continues to deal with sciatia on his right side. The 40-year-old superstar could be back as early as mid-November.
That is the hope and expectation, barring any setbacks.
