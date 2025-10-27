Lakers Get G League Rights to Former First-Round Pick, Thunder Champ
The Los Angeles Lakers has acquired the NBAGL rights to second-year small forward Dillon Jones, selecting him as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 G League Draft.
The Washington Wizards drafted Jones in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, and he was traded to the New York Knicks along with the No. 51 overall pick for the draft rights to Kyshawn George. The Knicks traded Jones' draft rights to the Oklahoma City Thunder shortly after in exchange for five second-round picks.
Jones spent most of his rookie season bouncing between the G League and the NBA, but still featured in 54 games for the Thunder, starting three of them. He played just 10.2 minutes per night, averaging 2.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.
Another NBA Champ Arrives in LA
Jones was on the roster for the Thunder's NBA championship in 2024-25, playing 10 games in the playoffs. He played just 4.6 minutes per game, however managed 2.3 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists in the minimal time the Thunder gave him.
In the G League with the Oklahoma City Blue, Jones played 18 games and averaged 13.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
The 6-foot-5 small forward had a busy offseason, being traded back to the Wizards at the end of June. He had a solid summer league campaign with the Wizards, playing four games on 10.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per games. Despite Jones' numbers, the Wizards decided to waive him just before the beginning of the regular season.
The G League season is yet to start, and Jones will be a huge part of the South Bay Lakers' scheme for the upcoming season. South Bay begins its season against the Valley Suns on Saturday, Nov. 4.
The Lakers have had an unorthodox approach at small forward in the young NBA season, playing both Marcus Smart and Austin Reaves in the position at times along with regular appearances at the three spot from Rui Hachimura. LeBron James is out for an unspecified amount of time with sciatica in his right side, and Jones could find himself on the roster soon if he manages to impress in the G League.
