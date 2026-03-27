Lakers-Nets Injury Report: Luka Doncic, Rui Hachimura Update

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off an impressive win against the Indiana Pacers, which was the final matchup of a six-game road trip.

Even though the Lakers were able to get back on track after losing to the Detroit Pistons, ending Los Angeles' nine-game win streak, the team is dealing with injuries to key players on the roster.

Luka Doncic, Rui Hachimura Upgraded to Available vs. Nets

On Thursday, the Lakers announced that superstar Luka Doncic and Rui Hachimura were questionable to play in Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite Doncic dealing with left hamstring soreness and Hachimura battling a right calf issue, both players have been cleared to play against Brooklyn.

Luka Dončić (left hamstring soreness) and Rui Hachimura (right calf injury management) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 27, 2026

Doncic being cleared for a game that he could sit out to rest his ailing hamstring is a good sign in terms of the severity of the injury. It's clearly not bothering him enough to keep him off the floor.

As for Hachimura, the sixth man has missed the last two games due to his calf issue, so it's also a step in the right direction for the Lakers to have their best player off the bench back in the fold.

Obviously, Doncic being cleared and Hachimura returning is great news for the Lakers, but the team will still be shorthanded on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena, with Marcus Smart still working his way back from a right ankle contusion, which will keep him sidelined for a third straight game.

Along with Smart on the mend, which hurts the team on the defensive end of the floor, the Lakers will be without rookie Adou Thiero, who is nursing a sore left knee. The athletic rookie will miss a second straight game due to the injury, but he has rarely seen the floor during his first season in Los Angeles, playing in only 20 on the NBA level while getting 5.4 minutes per contest when he is given the greenlight by head coach JJ Redick and his coaching staff.

Redick has made it clear that Thiero is in a development year to start his NBA career with the Lakers, as the second-year head coach has found it difficult to get the rookie forward minutes, even though he's shown flashes of brilliance due to his athletic ability and effort when on the floor.

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