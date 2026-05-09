Rui Hachimura Breaks Down Exactly What the Lakers Need to Fix Before Game 3 vs Thunder

The Los Angeles Lakers are down 0-2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the margin for error heading into Game 3 at home could not be smaller. Rui Hachimura had some things to say about that.

According to Lakers Nation after the Game 2 loss, Hachimura did not hold back. He called out the mistakes and made it clear what this team needs to fix before the series gets completely out of hand.

"I think we had a chance tonight," Hachimura said after the loss. "First game too. But this was the closest we got, especially since we played really good in the first half. I think we've been focused on Shai a lot, but we gotta give all these other guys more respect. They're great players. They're making all the plays while Shai wasn't in the game. He only played 27 minutes. Other guys made good plays. I think we gotta start talking more about those guys."

Both games followed the same script. The Lakers hung around in the first half, kept it competitive, and then fell apart after halftime. Game 1 ended 108-90. Game 2 was actually in LA's favor when SGA picked up his fourth foul and went to the bench in the third quarter, with the Lakers up five. Then OKC went on a 32-14 run and never looked back, winning 125-107.

Why the Lakers Keep Losing Games Even When Shai Sits

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander goes up for a basket in front of LeBron James | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

That run said everything. Jared McCain and Ajay Mitchell took over the moment SGA sat down. The Lakers had seven turnovers in that stretch alone, and OKC's bench finished with 48 points compared to just 20 from LA's reserves.

"I think we gotta keep the intensity up when he is out," Hachimura added. "We're not double-teaming nobody, only Shai, so when he gets off the court, I think we kind of relaxed a little bit. We still have to keep our intensity up. All these guys, they can make plays. Small stuff, rebounds and all that, we gotta get those. We can't have little mistakes."

Coach JJ Redick pointed to those exact non-SGA minutes after the game. The Lakers are actually doing a decent job on Gilgeous-Alexander, holding him to 18 and 22 points across the two games. The issue is what happens the moment he walks off the floor.

Luka Doncic has been ruled out for Game 3 with a hamstring strain, so the Lakers are heading home without their best player. That makes what Hachimura is saying even more important. Not switching off when SGA sits, cutting down the turnovers, winning the small possessions. Those are the things this team can control right now, and they have to.

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