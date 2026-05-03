Lakers’ Rui Hachimura is Quietly Making NBA Playoff History

One of a few players on the current Los Angeles Lakers who is making a strong case to get paid in a big way during the upcoming NBA offseason is veteran forward Rui Hachimura.

Hachimura’s contract with the Lakers will expire after the 2025-26 campaign officially comes to an end, following the team’s playoff run. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent, and after what he’s been able to accomplish this season, he’ll be getting a lot of interest in NBA free agency.

Over the course of the 68 regular-season games he played, Hachimura had to adjust to a new role off the bench. Some players don’t adapt well to a drastic change like that, especially during a contract year, but the Gonzaga product was the exception, as production as the team’s sixth man didn’t change.

The veteran forward averaged 11.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 28.3 minutes per game, while shooting an incredibly efficient 51.4 percent from the field and 44.3 percent from three-point range.

Rui Hachimura is Making NBA History With His Outside Shooting

Hachimura has continued that red-hot shooting in the playoffs, and in fact, his efficiency is historic. The 28-year-old has the highest shooting percentage from beyond the arc in NBA playoff history at 50.8 percent, which is impressive, to say the least.

In six games during this current playoff run, Hachimura has been lights out from deep, shooting a remarkable 58.4 percent from three-point territory to go along with 54.3 percent from the floor.

Rui's shooting 50.8% from beyond the arc -- the highest EVER during the NBA Playoffs 🤯 pic.twitter.com/L5ooZ4TAXB — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 3, 2026

The Lakers’ new ownership and front office, which has already undergone drastic changes, will face tough decisions this summer, with players like Hachimura proving their worth.

Along with Hachimura, who will almost certainly be a hot commodity on the open market come July 1, the Lakers have several players set to hit free agency or who have player options on their contracts for next season.

Luke Kennard is another player on the squad who has exceeded expectations. Kennard will also be an unrestricted free agent and a player that will get plenty of interest once officially a free agent.

Other notable players on the team’s roster with decisions to make this summer include LeBron James, Jaxson Hayes, Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart and Austin Reaves.

Lakers Face Tough Decisions in NBA Free Agency

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As of right now, it seems as though re-signing Reaves, who has a player option for $14.8 million that he’ll certainly decline, appears to be the Lakers’ top priority this summer before making moves to surround superstar Luka Doncic with more talent.

Ayton ($8.1 million) and Smart ($5.3 million) have player options for next season. Both players will likely opt into their deals, but there’s always a chance they opt out to secure a long-term deal with Los Angeles or elsewhere.

As for James, there’s still no telling what he’ll do this summer, as every option seems to be on the table, from re-signing with the Lakers, exploring possibilities in free agency or choosing it is time to retire after 23 seasons.

In the meantime, the Lakers’ primary focus is on figuring out a way to beat the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the playoffs, which will be a tall task, to say the least.

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