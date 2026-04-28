Kendrick Perkins Sends Warning to Lakers Ahead of Game 5 vs Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers entered this first-round series without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, won three straight, and had a chance to close it out in Houston. Instead, they came out flat, turned the ball over 24 times, and got blown out 115-96 in Game 4.

Perkins made his stance clear on First Take, and he did not mince words:

"Game 5 is a must-win for the Lakers," Perkins said. "I know that much. They better get it done in Game 5, which I believe they will, because if it's prolonged past that, then we're going to be having a different conversation."

He then explained why letting this series go further would be a real problem:

"But Game 5 on Wednesday is a must-win for Bron and the Los Angeles Lakers, because you don't want to have this series extended, and all of a sudden, Kevin Durant comes back, and all of a sudden, the Rockets and their confidence continue to grow, and all of a sudden, we could be seeing something that we've never witnessed in the history of the NBA."

“Game 5 is a must-win for the Lakers. I know that much.”



—@KendrickPerkins on the Lakers vs. Rockets series 👀 pic.twitter.com/O52s5fLOfw — First Take (@FirstTake) April 27, 2026

Game 4 showed exactly why that warning carries weight. LeBron finished with just 10 points on 2-of-9 shooting and eight turnovers. Deandre Ayton was the only Laker who truly showed up, posting 19 points and 10 rebounds, but he got ejected for a flagrant foul late in the third and the game fell apart from there. The Rockets outplayed Los Angeles in every way.

Why a Kevin Durant Return Makes Game 5 a Must-Win for the Lakers

The silver lining heading into Game 5 is Reaves. He has been out since early April with a Grade 2 oblique strain, but ESPN's Shams Charania reported he is expected to make his return in this one. Doncic, dealing with a hamstring injury, has been ruled out for the rest of the series.

As for Durant, Charania reported he is not expected to play in Game 5 either, still managing an ankle sprain and bone bruise. But that is not a guarantee, and the longer this series goes, the better his chances of walking back onto the floor. A healthy Durant changes everything for a Rockets team that is already playing with growing confidence.

The Lakers have home court, Reaves likely back, and James with a point to prove. Game 5 is theirs to win.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.