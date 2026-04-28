Kendrick Perkins Sends Warning to Lakers Ahead of Game 5 vs Rockets
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The Los Angeles Lakers entered this first-round series without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, won three straight, and had a chance to close it out in Houston. Instead, they came out flat, turned the ball over 24 times, and got blown out 115-96 in Game 4.
Perkins made his stance clear on First Take, and he did not mince words:
"Game 5 is a must-win for the Lakers," Perkins said. "I know that much. They better get it done in Game 5, which I believe they will, because if it's prolonged past that, then we're going to be having a different conversation."
He then explained why letting this series go further would be a real problem:
"But Game 5 on Wednesday is a must-win for Bron and the Los Angeles Lakers, because you don't want to have this series extended, and all of a sudden, Kevin Durant comes back, and all of a sudden, the Rockets and their confidence continue to grow, and all of a sudden, we could be seeing something that we've never witnessed in the history of the NBA."
Game 4 showed exactly why that warning carries weight. LeBron finished with just 10 points on 2-of-9 shooting and eight turnovers. Deandre Ayton was the only Laker who truly showed up, posting 19 points and 10 rebounds, but he got ejected for a flagrant foul late in the third and the game fell apart from there. The Rockets outplayed Los Angeles in every way.
Why a Kevin Durant Return Makes Game 5 a Must-Win for the Lakers
The silver lining heading into Game 5 is Reaves. He has been out since early April with a Grade 2 oblique strain, but ESPN's Shams Charania reported he is expected to make his return in this one. Doncic, dealing with a hamstring injury, has been ruled out for the rest of the series.
As for Durant, Charania reported he is not expected to play in Game 5 either, still managing an ankle sprain and bone bruise. But that is not a guarantee, and the longer this series goes, the better his chances of walking back onto the floor. A healthy Durant changes everything for a Rockets team that is already playing with growing confidence.
The Lakers have home court, Reaves likely back, and James with a point to prove. Game 5 is theirs to win.
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Jayesh Pagar is currently pursuing Sports Journalism from the London School of Journalism and brings four years of experience in sports media coverage. He has contributed extensively to NBA, WNBA, college basketball, and college football content.Follow jay_onsi_knicks