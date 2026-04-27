The Los Angeles Lakers entered Toyota Center with an ideal chance to sweep the Houston Rockets and move on to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Instead, they walked out of Houston with a humbling 115–96 defeat, their first loss of this series, as the Rockets fought back to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Still, the Lakers hold a 3–1 series lead and remain firmly in control. But Game 4 revealed some ugly truths that the Lakers must fix before the next tip-off.

23 Turnovers Killed the Game

Houston Rockets Vs Los Angeles Lakers | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Let's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ be honest, 23 turnovers are simply too much to justify at any level of the game, not to mention in the playoffs. From the very first quarter, the ball kept going out of bounds and finding Houston's hands.

Marcus Smart lost the ball on a risky pass in the second quarter, Rui Hachimura turned the ball over on the steal, and Jake LaRavia threw the ball away on a bad pass late in the half. The Rockets didn't only win the game - the Lakers handed it to them.

Every turnover was a breakaway chance for a Rockets team that was starving for a win. Unless L.A. gets ball security right, situations like this will keep ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌occurring.

LeBron Was Simply Off Tonight

LeBron James had one of his worst playoff performances in recent memory. Looking at the game, he turned the ball over at least seven times: bad passes, lost balls, and lazy possessions that Houston quickly converted into points.

LeBron James had the WORST playoff game of his career:



🧱 10 PTS

🧱 8 TOV

🧱 2-9 FG



Lakers had a chance to eliminate the Rockets. pic.twitter.com/oJ20h5UlA2 — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) April 27, 2026

He missed consecutive three-point attempts in the second quarter, missed driving layups in the third, and committed a critical turnover at the 5:22 mark in the third quarter that led directly to Houston extending their lead.

For a player of his caliber and playoff experience, this level of carelessness is alarming. He still has moments; his assists to Hachimura and Ayton were good, but on a night when the team needed him to be the closer, LeBron simply wasn't there.

Get Austin Reaves Back, Fast

Austin​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Reaves was out for Game 4 by the coach's decision as he is still recovering from his Grade 2 oblique injury that he had in early April.

Without him, the Lakers are suffering from a lack of offense - no spacing, no secondary ball handlers, no dependable shot creation from the bench.

The Lakers, in fact, almost got swept themselves without their two top scorers. That shows the depth of their team, but with the next round, as the opponents get tougher, their luck is going to run out quickly.

Bringing Reaves back - even if he is only at 80% - is the one thing that this team can get that will give them the most substantial boost going into Round 2.

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