Klay Thompson’s Reported Lakers Stance Could Fuel Offseason Trade Buzz

The rumor mill continues to churn during this NBA offseason regarding the Los Angeles Lakers, even though the team already has 16 players under guaranteed contracts for the upcoming 2026-27 season.

Los Angeles isn’t done making moves, even if it is just to get down to the maximum of 15 players ahead of opening night. However, the Lakers could still try to improve their roster around Luka Doncic, with some notable names linked to the storied franchise.

Klay Thompson Linked to Lakers, Reuniting With Luka Doncic

One former teammate of Doncic who faces an uncertain future this summer is sharpshooter Klay Thompson of the Dallas Mavericks.

According to Christian Clark of The Athletic, the Mavericks have explored trade scenarios involving Thompson, who will be on an expiring $17.5 million contract for the upcoming season.

The Mavericks have explored his trade market but have yet to find a deal, multiple sources with rival teams told The Athletic on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss any potential negotiations.

The son of Mychal Thompson, who won two NBA titles with the Lakers during the Showtime era, has a soft spot for his hometown of Los Angeles and wouldn’t mind returning in the twilight of his playing career, according to Clark.

My understanding is that Thompson would welcome a return to Los Angeles, where he spent part of his childhood and still owns a home.

The four-time NBA champion isn’t the same dominant player he once was with the Golden State Warriors, but he can still make an impact from beyond the arc, shooting 38.7 percent from deep during his two seasons in Dallas.

He’d get plenty of open looks with the Lakers playing alongside Doncic once again, but it remains to be seen if Los Angeles trading for Thompson would be a direction they’d be willing to go.

Is P.J. Washington an Option for the Lakers?

Another former Doncic teammate in Dallas that has been mentioned as a potential trade target for the Lakers is forward P.J. Washington.

All the traction right now seems to be directed toward Los Angeles’ pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga, but if that falls through, and it could, Washington might be a solid pivot if Dallas is interested in making a deal.

However, Washington still has a sizable contract that the Lakers would have to take on at $89 million, guaranteed through the 2029-30 NBA season with no team or player options.

Despite Washington’s three-point shooting falling off a bit last season, going from 38.1 to 32.5 percent, the veteran forward would give the Lakers another scorer who can rebound and defend, while still being relatively young at 27.

During the 2025-26 season, Washington averaged 14.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 45 percent from the floor.

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