Lakers Linked to Intriguing Center as Search for Frontcourt Depth Continues

The Los Angeles Lakers have undergone drastic changes over the NBA offseason, bringing in several new players while seeing many leave, most notably LeBron James, who recently signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Despite having 16 players under contract for next season, one of the maximum allowed, the Lakers aren’t done making moves, with the team still in the Jonathan Kuminga sweepstakes and looking to add another big man.

Jalen Smith Has ‘Some Fans’ Within Lakers Organization

According to Dan Woike of The Athletic, one player the Lakers could target in a trade to address the need for depth at the center position is Jalen Smith of the Chicago Bulls.

Smith has some fans within the organization because he plays with motor and has worked himself into a pretty good outside shooter. But Smith is expensive (one-year, $9.5 million remaining on his deal) and undersized at 6 foot 8. The previous Bulls’ regime was a fan of his, which puts his actual availability into question.

Although undersized, as Woike points out, the Maryland product can stretch the floor, shooting an impressive 37.3 percent from beyond the arc, which is the second-highest percentage of his career. Smith’s career-high percentage of 42.4 came with the Indiana Pacers during the 2023-24 NBA season.

Should the Lakers Trade for Smith?

Even though Smith could prove useful for the Lakers next season, while on an expiring contract that could be moved before the NBA trade deadline if things don’t work out, the fact that the team has to trade for him doesn’t seem ideal, especially since another intriguing option exists in free agency.

Smith’s outside shooting is the draw here, while also having the ability to crash the glass as an undersized big, but it all really depends on what the Bulls would want in return.

There’s a chance the trade package might be a little too costly for the Lakers, as it might take multiple players and draft capital to convince Chicago to make the move.

In 53 games with the Bulls last season, Smith averaged 10.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from deep.

Smith’s season came to an end prematurely due to a calf injury.

Nick Richards Remains Available in Free Agency

One player that remains a viable option in NBA free agency is Nick Richards, who spent last season with the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls.

Richards is a solid option for the veteran minimum. He’s got size at 6’11” and can make an impact off the bench as a decent rebounder, lob threat and rim protector.

Walker Kessler, Kevon Looney and Richards wouldn’t be a bad trio in the frontcourt for the Lakers, adding some depth and insurance alongside a duo that played only a total of 26 games last season.

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