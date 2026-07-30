Jonathan Kuminga Sweepstakes Intensify With Lakers Facing New Competition

The Los Angeles Lakers have been as busy as any team in the NBA during this offseason, with the storied franchise making several moves to overhaul their roster to build around superstar guard Luka Doncic for the foreseeable future.

The Lakers have brought in seven new players, headlined by the addition of Walker Kessler in a sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz. Even though the roster currently has 16 players signed to guaranteed contracts, with the team needing it to get down to 15 by opening night in October, Los Angeles isn’t done making moves.

The one move every Lakers fan is waiting for at the moment is Los Angeles landing wing Jonathan Kuminga, who would potentially become a starter right out of the gate.

Lakers’ Jonathan Kuminga Pursuit Just Got Tougher

Unfortunately for the Lakers, bringing in Kuminga has been challenging despite mutual interest, as he wants a salary figure the team might not be willing to offer, and a sign-and-trade deal with the Atlanta Hawks is likely needed to make it all come to fruition.

Along with all of that, the Lakers now have more competition for his services, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

Sources say the 23-year-old Kuminga wants an annual deal in the $15-20 million range, which would necessitate a sign-and-trade with Atlanta involving either swingman Max Strus or Dennis Schroder. The Hawks, already with 17 players on the roster and incredibly close to the luxury tax, would have to cooperate — and actually want what Cleveland, the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers or Milwaukee Bucks are willing to offer in a sign-and-trade.

The Lakers have limited options in terms of what they can send out in a sign-and-trade, with Jarred Vanderbilt being the name most linked to a potential deal, but the Hawks don’t seem to be interested in acquiring the veteran forward, which obviously makes things tough for Los Angeles.

Now that more teams have expressed interest in Kuminga, the path to acquiring the 23-year-old high flyer may be difficult, to say the least.

However, if Kuminga is intent on landing in Los Angeles, where he’d likely be a starter alongside Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler, then there might still be hope for the Lakers.

Lakers Want to Add Depth at Center

Along with the ongoing Jonathan Kuminga sweepstakes, the Lakers are rumored to want to add more depth at the center position behind Kessler and Kevon Looney.

With Kessler and Looney playing a combined 26 games last season, there’s an obvious reason for concern heading into the 2026-27 campaign, as the team is extremely thin in the frontcourt, even though Sandro Mamukelashvili could play some minutes at the five spot.

A couple of options that have been discussed recently include free agent Nick Richards and a potential trade for Jalen Smith of the Chicago Bulls. It remains to be seen if either of those players is a viable option as the Lakers head into the dog days of summer.

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