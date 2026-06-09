Lakers Add Another Piece to Growing Front Office Overhaul Under Mark Walter

New team owner, Mark Walter, isn’t wasting any time in reshaping the front office operations of the Los Angeles Lakers, with the storied franchise making another move this week.

The Lakers have been actively doing everything within their power to mirror what the Los Angeles Dodgers have done with their front office under Walter.

Lakers Name Elaine Shen New Chief Financial Officer

Lakers have named Elaine Shen Chief Financial Officer pic.twitter.com/ePtRVpUHyq — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) June 9, 2026

On Tuesday, the team announced that it has hired Elaine Shen as the franchise’s new chief financial officer. In a related move, Joe McCormack will shift to an executive advisory role as the Lakers' senior vice president of finance.

Lakers president of business operations Lon Rosen made the following statement about the franchise making Shen the new CFO.

"Elaine Shen is an exceptional leader and catalyst for success," Rosen said. "She brings an artful and considerate approach to every table, combined with the ability to build consensus and make tough decisions. Elaine is a trusted advisor and the perfect modern CFO to help lead the next stage of transformation for the Los Angeles Lakers."

Shen joined the Lakers franchise back in 2016 and has held several roles with the team since, most recently serving as the associate chief financial officer.

Along with Shen becoming the team’s new CFO, the Lakers have undergone several front-office changes recently, with Walter now in the fold as the team’s new owner.

Rosen taking over for Tim Harris as the president of business operations was perhaps the most significant move so far. The team has also hired Rohan Ramadas as an assistant general manager under longtime general manager Rob Pelinka.

Other hirings the Lakers brass have made under Walter include former University of Virginia head coach Tony Bennett as the team’s NBA Draft advisor, Michael Spetner as chief strategy and growth officer, Ryan Kantor as vice president of global partnerships and Yao Williams II as vice president and head of global partnerships.

The storied franchise has been aggressive in its efforts to revamp the front office, and it likely won’t stop with Shen’s hiring on Tuesday.

Walter and company are determined to right the ship in Los Angeles and build around superstar guard Luka Doncic moving forward, with this summer being important to what the future holds for the 17-time NBA champions.

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