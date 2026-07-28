Lakers ‘Hunting for Reinforcement’ With One Clear Need Remaining

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a busy NBA offseason, with the team undergoing a massive roster overhaul to build around stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves for the foreseeable future.

One of the primary goals for the Lakers heading into this summer was upgrading at center, which they accomplished by acquiring rising star Walker Kessler in a sign-and-trade deal with the Utah Jazz.

Although the team was able to bring in a significant upgrade at the center position, it is pretty thin behind Kessler, with veteran newcomer Kevon Looney as the only other center currently on the roster.

Lakers ‘Hunting for Reinforcement’ at Center

According to Dan Woike of The Athletic, the Lakers are not done making moves, as the team is still searching for depth at the center position.

Between Looney’s 21 games and the five Kessler played last season, the Lakers are, according to team and league sources, hunting for reinforcement at the center position. But that search won’t be easy. The center market is largely a mess. In addition, the Lakers already have 16 guaranteed contracts and no open roster spots.

As Woike points out, the center market isn’t ideal at the moment, with only a few viable options available on the open market as the first month of NBA free agency comes to a close.

Best Free-Agent Center Option for the Lakers: Nick Richards

Arguably, the best option left on the open market at center for general manager Rob Pelinka and company is Nick Richards, who has played for three teams in his six years in the NBA thus far.

Despite putting up decent numbers during his playing career up to this point, Richards has been unable to find a long-term home in the league after stints with the Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls.

However, he would check some boxes for the Lakers, sharing some minutes off the bench with Looney behind Kessler. He’s got a motor and would be a consistent lob threat when Doncic is on the floor and can crash the glass.

Even though Richards does some things well that the Lakers are looking for, he’s only a decent rim protector and he can’t stretch the floor, so he’s somewhat like Jaxson Hayes.

During his six-year career, he’s averaged 7.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game, shooting 62.1 percent from the field.

Richards wouldn’t be a game-changer for the Lakers by any means, but he does address a need.

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