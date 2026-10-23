Lakers Announce Disappointing Jake LaRavia Update Before Clippers Game

Ahead of the second game of the 2026-27 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers, the team announced that veteran guard Collin Sexton was set for his debut on Friday.

However, the Lakers also ruled out Adou Thiero and Cameron Carr while also listing Jake LaRavia as questionable for Friday’s game against the team’s crosstown rivals.

Jake LaRavia Officially Ruled Out vs. Clippers

Although LaRavia has seemingly avoided a serious ankle injury, the veteran forward will not suit up against the Clippers.

Jake LaRavia (right ankle sprain) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game against the Clippers. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) October 23, 2026

Unfortunate timing for LaRavia, who is coming off a stellar preseason performance, where he’s made tweaks to his shooting form that appear to be working and bode well for him getting significant minutes in head coach JJ Redick’s rotation.

It remains to be seen how long LaRavia will be on the shelf. The next opportunity for him to return to the floor will be on Sunday, when the Lakers go on the road to take on Walker Kessler’s former team, the Utah Jazz.

Clippers Will Be Shorthanded Against Lakers

The Lakers will be down three players, which is not ideal, but the Clippers will also be without some key players due to injuries.

According to the Clippers' injury report, the team will be short five players.

A few of these players are expected to miss significant time, like former Lakers forward Brandon Ingram (heel surgery), Jordan Miller (rotator cuff surgery) and Yanic Konan Niederhauser (Lisfranc surgery).

The other two players are Bradley Beal (right knee injury management) and Max Strus (plantar fascia).

Despite their injury issues to start the 2026-27 campaign, the Clippers are coming off a blowout win against the Sacramento Kings, where Darius Garland put on a show, finishing with 30 points and four assists.

Slowiing down Garland will be the Lakers' primary goal on Friday night while also trying to keep former Lakers forward Rui Hachimura from having a revenge game. It will be the first game Hachimura plays against his old team since signing with the Clippers during the NBA offseason.

Hachimura spent four and a half seasons with the Lakers, and is coming off an impressive season in which he established himself as a legitimate force to be reckoned from beyond the arc, shooting 44.3% from deep.

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