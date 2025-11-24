What Did Lakers’ Bronny James Score in Second G League Game of 2025-26?

Less than a week ago, the Los Angeles Lakers assigned second-year guard Bronny James to the G League with the South Bay Lakers.

Los Angeles has recently gotten healthier as guard Gabe Vincent and 21-time All-Star forward LeBron James, Bronny's dad, have recovered from long-term injuries. Their return has limited the number of minutes available at the wing position.

To find him playing time, the Lakers sent Bronny to the developmental league. While with the NBA team, he struggled with confidence on offense and made little progress.

His defensive effort stays strong, but he still isn’t effective on the other end of the court.

In his second G League game, Bronny James scored seven points, grabbed five rebounds, and handed out eight assists. He committed only one turnover but had a poor shooting night from the field.

James went 3-for-11 from the field, shooting 1-for-8 from deep. He played 35 minutes, the most out of anyone else.

A Disappointing Second Game

He played significantly better in his debut, scoring 15 points, four rebounds, and eight assists. James shot the ball well, 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc.

Following his debut, James shared his hopes for growth while down in South Bay.

“The league is meant to develop players. So I’m coming down here with an open mind. I’m not going down here with a negative mindset like I’m being sent down to a lesser level,” James said after his South Bay debut to the media.

“I’m just going down and I’m trying to better myself every game and every play. I can take advantage of that here, so keep doing that.”

Additionally, the former USC Trojan detailed a conversation that he had with head coach JJ Redick before coming down to the G League.

"Me and JJ have talked about how all the ball handlers on the parent team and stuff like that, so I've got to learn to be effective off the ball and have a .5 mentality and shoot the ball when I have it, have an open shot," James said.

"So, I'm trying to get better at that, but, you know, some on-ball guard is needed at the G, so I'm just trying to produce as much as I can."

