Lakers Announce Passing of Legendary PA Announcer Lawrence Tanter

Few people have been as consistently connected to the Los Angeles Lakers experience over the past four decades as legendary public address announcer Lawrence Tanter.

From the Showtime era at The Forum to Kobe Bryant's championship years at Staples Center and the modern era at Crypto.com Arena, generations of Lakers fans grew accustomed to Tanter's unmistakable voice booming throughout the building.

On Wednesday night, the Lakers lost one of the iconic figures who helped provide the soundtrack to some of the franchise's greatest moments.

Legendary Public Address Announcer Lawrence Tanter Passes Away

The Lakers announced that Tanter passed away at the age of 76 on Wednesday night.

Lawrence Tanter, forever in our hearts as a member of the Lakers family 💜 pic.twitter.com/IOmRECqu8m — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 24, 2026

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of legendary Lakers public address announcer Lawrence Tanter. For 43 years, LT’s voice served as the soundtrack to Lakers games at the arena. He will be remembered as a cherished member of the Lakers family.”

Tanter began his remarkable run with the Lakers in 1982, becoming a fixture courtside as the franchise went through multiple championship eras and some of the greatest players in NBA history, like Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James and Bryant.

Iconic and legendary voice of Lawrence Tanter… Lakers games will never be the same. RIP Legend pic.twitter.com/QAEn9Jt7sV — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) September 24, 2026

Along the way, Tanter became known for several unmistakable calls, from his drawn-out introduction of “Koooobe Bryant” to “too many steps” following a traveling violation and his signature “twooo minutes” announcement late in quarters.

One of Tanter's most memorable moments was following Bryant's passing in 2020, when he announced all the team's starters as "Kobe Bryant" as a tribute to the late Lakers legend.

Tanter Retired After the 2025-26 NBA Season

Once the 2025-26 NBA season came to a close, Tanter announced his retirement, with longtime Lakers governor Jeanie Buss saying the following about the legendary announcer.

“Since the 1980s, LT has narrated every chapter of Lakers basketball, connecting generations of fans, players, coaches and staff while becoming a trusted and unforgettable part of the Lakers experience,” Buss said. “I am incredibly grateful for everything he has given to this franchise.”

Following the team's announcement that Tanter passed away on Sept. 23, Buss reacted to the passing on her X account.

A true original that added his unique style to Showtime. Rest in peace, LT. https://t.co/GTDopukHGs — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) September 24, 2026

Tanter’s passing prompted an outpouring of tributes from Lakers fans, the media and even celebrities that are always courtside, like Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

I am so sad to hear. He was a great vibe dude, always engaged me in conversation about jazz, he was a music lover and the best announcer in the nba. I realized when attending many other nba arenas that noone else came close. Bless his beautiful heart. https://t.co/8gVC9YmFPL — Flea (@flea333) September 24, 2026

Mychal Thompson Calls for Lakers to Honor Lawrence Tanter

Former Lakers player and current radio color commentator for ESPN 710, Mychal Thompson, thinks the franchise should honor Tanter with a patch on the team’s jerseys during the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season.

I hope the team wears an LT patch this season… — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) September 24, 2026

Much like legendary commentator Chick Hearn, who passed away in 2002, Tanter’s voice will be remembered forever and remain synonymous with the Lakers franchise.

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