Magic Johnson Makes Strong Case for Who Deserves Next Lakers Statue

The Los Angeles Lakers recently announced that legendary head coach Phil Jackson will be the next to be honored with a bronze statue outside Crypto.com Arena, making him the ninth significant figure to be honored by the organization.

The last Lakers legend to get a statue was another legendary head coach, Pat Riley, who guided the team to multiple NBA titles, prompting a debate about who should be next, with most believing Jackson deserved the honor.

Magic Johnson Believes Dr. Jerry Buss Needs a Lakers Statue

Nov. 7 , 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers former coach Pat Riley (left) and Jerry Buss (right) during the press conference held by the Magic Johnson foundation at the Staples Center. 20 years to the date Irvin "Magic" Johnson (not pictured) announced his HIV status and retirement from the NBA. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fellow Lakers legend Magic Johnson, who also has his own statue outside of Crypto.com Arena, thinks it is time for the storied NBA franchise to honor former team owner Dr. Jerry Buss, who passed away in 2013.

Johnson took to social media to agree with Khobi Price of The California Post, who wrote a piece about why Dr. Buss should be the next in line after Jackson.

“He’s not only the greatest owner in NBA history but he also has a strong argument for the greatest franchise owner in sports history.”



Words from Khobi Price in his latest article in the @nypost - and he’s exactly right! I 100% agree that Dr. Jerry Buss is the greatest… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 10, 2026

“He’s not only the greatest owner in NBA history but he also has a strong argument for the greatest franchise owner in sports history.”

Dr. Jerry Buss Definitely Should Be Next

Dr. Buss bought the Lakers from Jack Kent Cooke back in 1979 and went on to redefine what it means to be a team owner in professional sports, as he had perhaps one of the biggest impacts on the NBA and other leagues in this country with the innovative things he did as the face of the Lakers franchise.

He led the franchise to 10 NBA titles during his tenure as the owner of the Lakers, from Showtime, led by Magic and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, to the Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal duo, and finally to Bryant and Pau Gasol winning back-to-back championships, highlighted by a title won against the arch-rival Boston Celtics.

It would be a shame not to honor arguably the greatest team owner in NBA history, as the Lakers would not be the prestigious franchise that they are today without his guidance.

Who Else Deserves a Lakers Statue?

Sep 26, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers former player James Worthy smiles during media day at Toyota Sports Center.. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Dr. Buss potentially being the next in line after Jackson, at least that’s how it should be, the debate over who should be next kicks into high gear.

Personally, I believe James Worthy follows Dr. Buss. Worthy was pivotal to the Lakers’ success during the Showtime era, as he helped the team win three titles during his time with the team, and he’d be an ideal addition to Star Plaza along with his teammates Magic and Kareem, as well as his head coach, Riley, and general manager, Jerry West.

Apr 2, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) smiles at power forward Pau Gasol (16) after he completed a triple double in the second half of the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the Staples Center. Lakers won 101-81. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another notable name to consider down the road is Pau Gasol. He won back-to-back titles playing alongside Kobe Bryant, and I think he deserves a statue.

Other potential long-shot statues would be Derek Fisher and Michael Cooper, both of whom won five NBA titles while wearing purple and gold and were key pieces of those championship teams.

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