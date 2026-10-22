Lakers’ JJ Redick Shares Encouraging Jake LaRavia Injury Update

The Los Angeles Lakers came away Wednesday night with their first win of the season on opening night against the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers dominated in almost every facet of the game to start their season off on a high note.

It was a great night for the Lakers, who imposed their will on both sides of the ball. Most of the rotation players looked great, including forward Jake LaRavia.

LaRavia came out of the gate and looked like by far the most improved Laker. He played with a ton of poise, conviction and confidence; something he was lacking for the most part last season.

LaRavia showed signs of life in Game 1 of 82, and if he continues down this path, the Lakers will be in a great position moving forward.

JJ Redick Offers First Update on Jake LaRavia’s Injury

While things were positive for LaRavia on Wednesday night, his night ended earlier than he wanted. The 24-year-old suffered what appeared to be an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter.

After the game, JJ Redick provided an encouraging update for the 24-year-old.

"No update, I'm probably more positive than when it first happened," Redick said.

"But again, he'll be evaluated the next time I talk to you guys. We'll have an update.”

The Lakers forward was down on the hardwood as play resumed for a bit. The medical staff soon attended to him, and he was helped off the court.

LaRavia was stellar in his first outing of the 2026-27 season. In 18 minutes of action, LaRavia put up 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field, grabbed two rebounds and finished with a +14 while on the floor.

Jake LaRavia Could Become a Key Piece of the Lakers’ Rotation

Before he suffered the injury, Redick loved what he was witnessing from his forward.

“I saw him being himself. Again, when he's shooting with confidence and making catch-and-shoot 3s, that's an added bonus," Redick said.

"I talked about this, I think last week, you know, we have a group of guys that do a lot of things to impact winning that don't necessarily show up in the box score and certainly won't show up in a highlight reel on Instagram. He's a winning player.”

The Lakers are off to a 1-0 start for the first time since the 2024-25 season. It's only their second 1-0 start in the last eight seasons.

Los Angeles will look to continue their momentum on Friday when they host the Los Angeles Clippers.

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