Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant's Philosophy Continues to Inspire Knicks Star Jalen Brunson

After winning the first two games of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, the New York Knicks are two wins away from finally ending their title drought, as the storied franchise hasn’t won it all since 1973.

With the Knicks firing on all cylinders, a lot of the credit for the team’s success has gone to the current face of the franchise, Jalen Brunson. The superstar guard has taken his game to another level during this impressive playoff run by New York, which he credits to adopting Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s infamous Mamba mentality.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Channels Kobe’s Mamba Mentality

Jalen Brunson on Kobe Bryant mentality:



“I think the way I carry myself and way I do things, it’s a credit to how I was raised by my parents. But also part of their philosophy steeps into the Mamba mentality as well. So there’s a connectivity there. I do my best to stay present… pic.twitter.com/p9KW2qSqxl — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) June 7, 2026

“I think the way I carry myself and way I do things, it’s a credit to how I was raised by my parents,” Brunson said. “But also part of their philosophy steeps into the Mamba mentality as well. So there’s a connectivity there. I do my best to stay present in the moment and do everything I can to make sure my mind is right. Be mentally and physically ready every day. Trusting my work. It’s what’s gotten me here. So there’s connectivity about it.”

Ironically enough, Brunson made these comments on the same day that Bryant made his famous comment after going up 2-0 on the Orlando Magic during the 2009 NBA Finals 17 years ago.

Brunson has far exceeded expectations during his NBA career, as at one point, he was nothing more than a talented No. 2 playing alongside superstar guard Luka Doncic with the Dallas Mavericks.

Although Brunson has turned a lot of heads during this playoff run and has gotten some comparisons to Bryant, ESPN’s Michael Wilbon thinks it’s too early to put him in the discussion with the Lakers legend and other NBA icons like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan.

Michael Wilbon doesn’t see the Jalen Brunson and Kobe Bryant comparisons:



“Kobe had a ruthlessness that was shared with very few players in my observation. Bird, Jordan, Kobe. Idk if I put anyone else in that group. LeBron is a nicer guy than that. I don’t put LeBron in that… pic.twitter.com/zH9LdUU5Fk — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) June 8, 2026

“Kobe had a ruthlessness that was shared with very few players in my observation," Wilbon said. "[Larry] Bird, [Michael] Jordan, Kobe. I don't know if I put anyone else in that group. LeBron [James] is a nicer guy than that. I don’t put LeBron in that group in terms of ruthlessness. I don’t put Jalen Brunson in it. Not yet”

The Villanova product, who was selected No. 33 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, then bet on himself by signing with the Knicks as a free agent in 2022, joining forces with his father, Rick Brunson, who had been added to the Knicks coaching staff.

Brunson hasn’t looked back since, becoming one of the best players in the NBA and the new face of the Knicks franchise. He’s helped propel the team to success while playing alongside his former Villanova teammates, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges, and sharing the spotlight with versatile center Karl-Anthony Towns.

The 29-year-old has become a superstar in New York, which is no easy task, and is already in the conversation for being the best player in franchise history, which will likely get a considerable boost if he can lead the team over Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs in the Finals.

Even if the Bryant comparisons are likely too early, as Wilbon pointed out, Brunson is definitely creating his own legacy in New York and may be a superstar in the league for many years to come while potentially being on the verge of winning his first NBA title, which would make him a Knicks legend for life.

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