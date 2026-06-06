Lakers Legend Shaq Explains Why LeBron Didn't Make His All-Time Starting 5

Over the last decade or so, one of the most popular topics among NBA fans, analysts, and former and current players has been who is on their all-time starting five. Everyone seems to chime in on the discussion, with Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal being the latest to answer the question.

During an appearance on New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce, O’Neal was asked who would be his top starting five, and he gave an interesting answer that excludes an iconic player on many people’s lists.

Shaq Reveals His All-Time Starting Five

Although there are tons of players from the past and present who are worthy of these all-time lists, plenty of legends like Shaq have different opinions, as the four-time NBA champion didn’t include current Lakers superstar LeBron James on his list.

“[Stephen] Curry at the one,” O’Neal said. “Kobe [Bryant] at the two. [Michael] Jordan at the three. Tim Duncan at the four. And me at the five. And nobody's beating that team.”

O’Neal didn’t hesitate when asked to name his all-time starting five, but he did admit he’s not a fan of doing these kinds of lists because he knows he’s going to get some criticism for leaving out James, and he doesn’t want to cause any “unnecessary beef” as a result.

“I hate doing these lists because I don’t know how your guy is going to edit it, right? But let's just say I did that to somebody that didn’t like us, and then they’ll lead it off with ‘Shaq excludes LeBron,’ right? And then it causes unnecessary beef,” O’Neal said.

Shaq Justifies Leaves LeBron Off His All-Time Starting Five

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“I need a shooter,” O’Neal said. “I need the best shooter in the world. Second guy I name is a guy I helped raise. I know he’s a [expletive] dog. I know what he’s going to do. And the other guy, Jordan, is the guy everybody looks up to. I know Kobe going to do what Jordan trying to do.

“So you got Steph shooting threes when I get doubled. You got Kobe and Michael doing this inner thing, and then you got the Big Fundamental taking that [expletive], facing you up, shooting off the glass. And then you got me. That’s my team.”

It’s a solid list, and he’s right, no one is beating that team. It checks all the boxes from elite offense to lockdown defense, and it would be challenging to find another starting five that could compete with this incredible five-man squad.

However, O'Neal will still get his fair share of criticism leaving James off the list, even if he came up with an unstoppable squad, but everyone is entitled to their opinion.

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