Lakers’ Walker Kessler Makes Bold Promise Following Blockbuster Trade

After months of speculation, the Los Angeles Lakers made the big splash to acquire a talented big man to pair alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves in a blockbuster trade for center Walker Kessler.

The Lakers paid a hefty price to land Kessler by trading two first-round picks and two first-round selection swaps to the Utah Jazz while signing him to a four-year, $130 million deal. All of that has given more than enough motivation for the 24-year-old to prove himself next season, via Lakers Nation.

Walker Kessler Ready to 'Run Through a Brick Wall' for the Lakers

“It definitely makes you feel a certain way, when you know an organization believes in you,” Kessler said. “I think with what they’ve invested, they’re showing that belief in monetary value, not just money but assets. And for me, I’m somebody that, if I know that they have that belief in me, I’m gonna run through a brick wall for them. That’s just how I’ve been wired my whole life, and it definitely makes it a lot easier to go out and compete for a team.”

The trade shows more than enough that the Lakers strongly believe Kessler can be the franchise cornerstone in the frontcourt they build alongside Doncic and Reaves for the long haul. What he has showcased over his first four NBA seasons warrants the move, as he’s established himself as one of the game’s premier young big men thanks to his elite rim protection and consistent production.

Kessler is heralded as one of the top defensive bigs who has put his shot-blocking and altering ability in comparison with San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama. He has also been a strong factor on the glass, which these two skills will depend on greatly in Los Angeles.

He put together a breakout 2024-25 campaign that saw him average a double-double with 11.1 points and rank fifth in the league with 12.2 rebounds, along with being second with 2.4 blocks behind Wembanyama.

Although he was limited to just five games last season, he was off to a promising start, averaging 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks while shooting 70.3 percent from the floor and 75 percent from beyond the arc.

It may have been a small sample size, but he showed an increased usage from 3-point range that, if developed, could be a key part of his game ahead in Los Angeles.

The fact that Kessler is highly motivated to prove the Lakers right may set the stage for him to put forth his best season, while cementing himself as the center the franchise has long searched to find.

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