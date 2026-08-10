Lakers' Luka Doncic Reacts to Don Nelson’s Passing With Moving Tribute
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The basketball world lost another NBA legend over the weekend, with former player and head coach Don Nelson passing away at age 86.
The former Boston Celtics star won five NBA titles as a player and then became the second-winningest head coach in league history, while also leaving a lasting impact on Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic and Dallas Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki.
Luka Doncic Praises Don Nelson for Believing in International Players
Once the news broke of Nelson’s passing, Doncic took to social media to praise the basketball legend for all he has done for the game, especially when it comes to embracing and believing in international players like himself and Nowitzki.
Nelson was a big supporter of Doncic and openly criticized the Mavericks for trading him to the Lakers, calling it a “tremendous mistake” by the Dallas franchise. He even wore Doncic’s signature shoes during a press conference during the 2025 NBA Finals in protest of the trade.
Dirk Nowitzki Credits Don Nelson for Jumpstarting His NBA Career
Nowitzki was one of the first international players to reach superstardom while becoming the face of the NBA franchise, paving the way for a lot of other players from overseas that dominate the league today, like Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic.
The Mavs legend passed the torch to Doncic, who is now one of the best players in the league and the new face of the Lakers in the post-LeBron James era.
Don Nelson Played With Jerry West & Elgin Baylor on the Lakers
Before winning five titles with the Celtics, Nelson actually played for Los Angeles for two years from 1963 to 1965, where he shared the floor with Lakers legends Jerry West and Elgin Baylor.
He then signed with the Celtics as a free agent, where he became the team’s sixth man and won five titles playing alongside Hall of Famer Bill Russell.
Don Nelson Hit a Crucial Shot in NBA Finals to Beat Jerry West's Lakers
Nelson broke West's heart in the 1969 NBA Finals, hitting the shot that sealed the deal for the Celtics in Game 7 to take down his former team on the biggest stage.
Ironically enough, that series was when West became the first player in league history to win NBA Finals MVP without winning the title, and that stuck with the Lakers legend for the rest of his life, as he said in his 'Jerry West: The Logo' documentary.
West was unstoppable in that series against the Celtics, but Boston was still able to pull it out and beat Los Angeles once again.
As for coaching, Nelson spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and Mavericks, finishing with a record of 1,335-1,063. He won NBA Coach of the Year three times during that span and was recognized as one of the Top 10 Coaches in NBA History in 1996, when the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History were named, with several of his former teammates making the list.
Nelson joined Red Auerbach, Chuck Daly, Bill Fitch, Red Holzman, Phil Jackson, John Kundla, Jack Ramsay, Pat Riley and Lenny Wilkins on the list of the greatest NBA head coaches.
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Ryan Ward is an NBA journalist and a credentialed reporter with more than 15 years of experience covering the league and the Los Angeles Lakers. He has written for ClutchPoints, Lakers Nation, Heavy, Rotowire and EssentiallySports. Ryan also produces a podcast and video content focused on the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA at large.Follow RyanWardLA