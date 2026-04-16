For most of the basketball world, Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West and NBA icon will forever be known as “The Logo.”

But for his son, Ryan West, the upcoming documentary Jerry West: The Logo offers something far more personal.

“My best friend, my mentor,” Ryan West said when describing his father. “Somebody that would always shoot me straight. if I ever needed honesty, I knew I could go to him.”

Set to premiere April 16 on Prime Video, the documentary reveals a side of the Lakers legend rarely seen by the public, one that extends far beyond his legendary NBA career.

One of the most powerful moments for Ryan came from his father’s willingness to be vulnerable.

“He fully admitted he could have been a better father, a better husband,” West said. “I truly appreciate his candor. He showed people who he really is.”

Honesty is a central theme throughout the film, leaving a lasting impact. Perhaps no moment carries more weight than the final conversation Ryan had with his father before his passing.

“My last phone call with my father, he made sure to tell me he loved me,” West said.

It was a rare expression from a man who, by his own admission, struggled to say those words, making the moment even more meaningful.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; A statue of Los Angeles Lakers guard Jerry West at the Star plaza at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Beyond family, the documentary also highlights West’s deep relationships across the basketball world, including with Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and NBA icon Michael Jordan.

Ryan West recalled first meeting Bryant as a teenager, and forming a bond that would last a lifetime.

“I picked him up at the hotel, took him to his workout. He didn’t have a license,” West said. “I was probably his first friend in Los Angeles.”

That relationship came full circle years later ahead of Bryant's unforgettable 60-point career finale in 2016.

“The last game of his career, he told me, ‘The first time I was ever on the 405 was in your car,’” West laughs.

Ryan was also a witness to the infamous pre-draft workout for Bryant, when he faced Lakers legend Michael Cooper, one of the best defenders in the NBA during his career, who played alongside superstars Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

"I was there. I actually was a part of it," West said of Bryant's workout. "It was funny because they did a two-on-one drill. And never forget, I was on offense with Kobe, and Kobe threw me the perfect pass, and I smoked the layup so bad. I was, so I probably shouldn't have been in the workout. But yeah, I was there for it."

Moments like those show just how involved Ryan West was to his father's career as a general manager with the Lakers, as that draft workout with Bryant was pivotal in proving to the franchise that it needed to bring in a game-changing player.

Even though it is no secret how close Jerry West and Bryant were, one relationship that might surprise many is the one between the late great Lakers player and executive with six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan.

"So they had a very special relationship," West said of his father and the Chicago Bulls legend. "I don't think a lot of people knew about it. And yeah, some of my favorite moments of my life were seeing my dad and Michael together and, you know, talking about basketball, talking about life, whatever it may be, just to when they got together.

"It was like two brothers. It was like a big brother, little brother relationship. They have a very special bond. And he's been a great friend to the entire family for a very long time."

Still, even with those iconic relationships, Ryan emphasized that what stands out most is the man behind the legacy.

Four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal also played a prominent role in the documentary, sharing an interesting story about the legendary Lakers general manager convincing him to sign with the team in a way that maybe no one knew about before this documentary airs on April 16.

O'Neal shared a story about Jerry West asking him to meet up at 3 o'clock in the morning, with the Lakers legend being in a fancy robe at a hotel waiting to greet the superstar center, which Ryan West got a kick out of because he thinks the Hall of Famer got the story a bit wrong.

"I don't think Shaq's recollection of the night is really what happened. But I love how the story has evolved over time to him being in a Versace robe. And my dad never wore a robe, but it's for entertainment purposes. It's great."

“He was a very sweet man,” West said. “You didn’t always see it because his competitive side was always on.”

That relentless drive, the same trait that fueled his Hall of Fame career and front office success, also shaped how he viewed the game.

“He was a perfectionist,” West said. “If you won 70 games, it wasn’t enough. You should have won 72.”

Oct 18, 2013; Shanghai, Shanghai Province, China; Golden State Warriors executive board member Jerry West and his wife Karen West sit in front row seats before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Mercedes-Benz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Danny La-Imagn Images | Danny La-Imagn Images

In many ways, that mindset defined Jerry West. But for Ryan, the documentary ensures his father’s legacy goes beyond wins, losses or accolades.

“When people call him ‘The Logo,’ it’s a reminder that he’s still around,” West said.

And through this film, that presence will only continue to grow. The complicated Lakers legend may be gone, but he'll never be forgetton, living on as the face of the NBA, with the league's logo not going anywhere anytime soon.

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