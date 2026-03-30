Dirk Nowitzki Drops Bold Claim About Lakers Star Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic is playing some of the best basketball of his career, which has the Los Angeles Lakers sitting in the top three in the Western Conference.

Over the last three weeks, Doncic has been on an offensive tear that has him squarely in the mix for the NBA MVP award. His stellar play has caught the attention of his former teammate and Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki, who said the following about the Lakers superstar on the NBA on Prime broadcast.

Dirk Nowitzki Sends Warning to NBA About Lakers, & It Starts With Luka Doncic

"Luka has been playing incredible basketball, on fire for weeks now, averaging almost 40," Nowitkzi said of Doncic. "He has his step back working, and when the step back works, watch out, other teams. He's basically unguardable.

"Is that a team you really want to see in the playoffs with 3 guys that can take over down the stretch? I've been impressed with them."

The Lakers’ big three of Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves have guided the Lakers to the fifth-best record in the league at a 48-26 record heading into Monday’s game against the Washington Wizards.

Los Angeles has been one of the league’s hottest teams, winning 14 out of their last 16 games, including a nine-game winning streak. Doncic has been the head of the snake offensively, as he’s averaging 37.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 2.3 steals while shooting 49.1 percent from the floor and 38.7 percent from beyond the arc in 15 games played this month.

Doncic has registered six 40-point performances in March, including a season-high 60 points. His current active streak of 12 straight 30-point performances is the most by a point guard since 1966 and is tied with Jerry West for the fourth-longest streak in Lakers history.

The 27-year-old also became the first player since Michael Jordan to average at least 40 points over six straight road games. He holds the league lead with 15 games with at least 40 or more points, which helped him earn back-to-back Western Conference Player of the Week honors.

Doncic also leads the NBA with 33.7 points per game, while he’s the only player this season averaging at least 30 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds.

Beyond Doncic’s MVP-caliber play, the Lakers are showing promise to be a threat in the playoffs.

Los Angeles has picked up its play on both ends of the floor while getting wins against quality opponents this month, including the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets (twice) and Minnesota Timberwolves.

If the Lakers hope to make a deep playoff run, they will need to be more than their three stars leading the way.

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