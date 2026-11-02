Lakers' Luka Doncic Sends Message to Critics After Dominant Performance

During the win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night, Los Angeles Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic put on a show, finishing with a game-high 45 points.

Although Doncic’s scoring was impressive, to say the least, connecting on eight of his 12 attempts from beyond the arc, it was what he did defensively that really stood out in the Lakers’ fifth win of the 2026-27 NBA season.

JJ Redick Praises Luka Doncic ‘Phenomenal’ Effort Defensively

Doncic not only lit up the scoreboard with his scoring once again, but was all over the floor, recording five steals and drawing three charges.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick praised Doncic’s defense after getting the best of the Raptors.

“He's been awesome on defense,” Redick said of Doncic. … “Again, it's because he's been with us now, this is his third season with us. He knows our stuff, and so he's trying, he's out there trying to help other guys. … It's like he's doing a great job talking on defense, beyond just the steals and the charges and the rebounding. 15 defensive rebounds, just phenomenal.”

Throughout his NBA career, especially after the Dallas Mavericks traded Doncic to the Lakers, the talented scorer has frequently been criticized for his defensive effort.

After dedicating himself to staying in shape and becoming the new face of the Lakers franchise, Doncic is trying to change the narrative while improving his game on that end of the basketball court.

Luka Doncic: ‘I’m Really Taking a Step Forward’ Defensively

Following Sunday’s win, Doncic talked about his improved play defensively and how he really doesn’t care what people say because he knows he’s a better player in that area this season.

Luka Dončić says he took a significant step forward defensively this season.



Luka Dončić: “Obviously I'm not the best defender in the NBA but I think this year I really took a step forward. Obviously, people are going to talk what they want to talk… But I know, and my team… pic.twitter.com/LhrEJz6uFg — Full Court Press (@fcpnba) November 2, 2026

“Obviously, I'm not the best defender in the NBA,” Doncic said. “But I think this year I'm really taking a step forward. Obviously, people are going to talk what they want to talk. The media is going to talk, what they want to talk, but I know, and my team knows, that I think I'm better this year and that helps the whole team, I think.”

It’s not only Redick who is taking notice of Doncic, as arguably the team’s best defensive player, Walker Kessler, also commented on his teammate’s defense after the win over the Raptors.

Kessler thinks Doncic “doesn’t get enough credit” for what he does on the floor defensively.

“Luka doesn't get enough credit for his defense, he’s a very high IQ individual.”



— Walker Kessler says what Luka Doncic is doing on the defensive end deserves more attention 👀 pic.twitter.com/eVYC8jdS5Z — LakersCenter (@LALakersCenter) November 2, 2026

“Was it five steals and three charges? Yeah, incredible,” Kessler said of Doncic’s defense. “Luka doesn't get enough credit for his defense. He's a very high IQ individual when it comes to being on the court. So, his positional defense, just being in the right spot at the right time is really good, and it showed tonight.”

Everything seems to be heading in the right direction for Doncic, with the 27-year-old perennial All-Star already making a strong case to win his first NBA MVP award.

There’s a long way to go during this 2026-27 campaign, but a 5-2 start and Doncic dominating on both ends of the floor are a good sign that this new-look Lakers team will be a force to be reckoned with the rest of the way.

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