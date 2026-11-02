Lakers’ JJ Redick Has Another Complaint About NBA Officiating

The Los Angeles Lakers came out on top in a rather close game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Lakers bested the Raptors in their first meeting of the season, 131-125. Los Angeles controlled most of the game and held on for their fifth win of the season.

Los Angeles will now look for their sixth win of the season on the second night of a back-to-back against the Miami Heat. However, after the Raptors game, JJ Redick once again had an issue with the officiating.

JJ Redick Says Raptors Were ‘Fouling Every Possession’ Against Lakers

Redick went as far as to say that the Lakers were getting 'fouled every possession.'

"Some of those turnovers are because we're like legitimately getting fouled,” Redick said. "Like it's not like was that a foul? Was that not a foul? I told one of the referees this because all these guys do it, all the on ball defenders now. What they do is they pick you up, and then they grab the arm you're not dribbling with and then they try to steal the ball from you. Famously Cason Wallace did it with TJ McConnell.

"That's just the NBA right now. It's really hard when you, when you play teams like this that are just fouling every possession. I thought we did enough to play through it, but a lot of those turnovers are just that, then you can point to some decision making, some passes, all that stuff. Those naturally happen within the flow of the game."

JJ Redick after Lakers win vs. the Raptors:



"It's really hard when you play teams like this that are just fouling every possession."pic.twitter.com/fH0VjKBK8w — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) November 2, 2026

Redick's comments come two days after blasting the officials for their inconsistency regarding the flopping technical foul.

The Lakers attempted more free throws than the Raptors, 32-25. Nonetheless, that doesn't diminish what Redick witnessed on the court.

Lakers Leaned Heavily on Luka Doncic to Escape With Win Over Raptors

In the end, the Lakers were the more efficient team, knocking down 54% of their field goals and shooting 49% from three. Los Angeles had 17 fewer 3-point attempts than the Raptors.

The difference in the game was Luka Doncic. He led all scorers with 45 points and 15 rebounds. Doncic also led his team with 6 assists.

The 27-year-old couldn't do wrong as he shot an efficient 52% from the field and 66% from three-point range in the contest to go along with his 45 points. At times, Doncic was visibly frustrated with the officials.

Doncic and others were fouled hard, especially when the Raptors applied full-court pressure throughout the contest. The referees let them play on and occasionally called fouls; however, the Raptors' pressure did more damage to the Lakers' reserve players, who had the ball poked out or struggled to get it across half-court.

Sunday's contest was far from clean; still, a win is a win.

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